PIZZA DOUGH CO IS GOING FOR BIRTHDAY GOLD…

One of Newcastle’s most popular pizza restaurants is celebrating a birthday this spring (May) – and has a special, golden gift for customers.

It is five years in May since Pizza Dough Co, at Gosforth’s Three Mile, opened its doors, during which time it has become a firm favourite with families.

It is also one of the area’s most popular children’s party destinations as it incorporates The Playhouse; a multi-activity, jungle-themed soft play centre, where

children can tackle a variety of safe and structured obstacles in inter-connected zones, always within sight of their parents or guardians.

And, to celebrate its fifth birthday, throughout May chefs will be concealing five golden tickets within their pizzas.

The tickets will entitle any lucky customer to one of a trio of Three Mile related prizes, including free pizza for a whole year at Pizza Dough Co.

Other prizes include free soft play for a year at Pizza Dough Co and a meal for two with an overnight stay at the adjoining Great North Hotel.

Three Mile is owned by owned by Malhotra Group plc and Group Sales and Marketing Manager Alice Middleton said: “What better way to celebrate our birthday than by gifting the chance to win a golden ticket.

“This is our way of thanking our customers for all the support they have given us and adding a little excitement to our birthday month.”

The tickets will be concealed in pizzas throughout May and terms and conditions apply.

For more information visit https://pizzadoughco.uk/offers/