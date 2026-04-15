ELTON IS STILL STANDING AT STACK SEABURN

A TRIBUTE to one of the world’s biggest music stars is heading to Sunderland later this month and the promise is that attendees will definitely feel the love that night.

The Elton John Experience is on its way to STACK Seaburn on 30 April and will bring glitz and glam, along with recreating the greatest hits which have helped make Sir Elton John a living legend.

Performed by singer Lee Quinney and his band – who have played to enthusiastic audiences around the country – the evening will recreate Elton’s magic, bringing to life all of his much-loved music.

Songs such as Rocket Man, I’m Still Standing and Your Song are all included, with Lee wearing a range of Elton-style outrageous costumes to bring the experience to life.

The event starts at 7.45pm and tickets are £12 each, available at https://giftcard.stackleisure.com/shop/the-elton-experince-30-4-26-stack-seaburn-gr

Attendees can make a real night of it by enjoying everything that STACK Seaburn has to offer, including the venue’s selection of street food.

Greek lovers can enjoy the delicious dishes available at Acropolis, with a taste of Asia at Bao Down.

Burgers and loaded fries are on offer at Brack Burger or – for those who like British classics – Downey’s serve traditional fish and chips.

STACK Seaburn newcomer, Get Strip’d sells authentic Nashville-style fried chicken with Texas Smoker also providing the best of the USA, with its barbequed meats.

Soju and Gogi take diners to a food adventure courtesy of their Korean street food, while Zza Pizzeria offer authentic style pizzas, cooked fresh.

The Elton John Experience is for over 18s only. Details of all entertainment at STACK Seaburn is available at www.stackleisure.com