Critical Role’s Robbie Daymond comes to MCM Comic Con, plus Life Sized D&D and Pride Lounge return

This week has been a busy one for MCM Comic Con! ReedPop today announce that Robbie Daymond is the next voiceover talent to join the May show.

Known for voicing Cerkonos in Critical Role’s hit Amazon Prime show, The Legend of Vox Machina, as well as Dorian Storm in various Critical Role campaigns and one-shots, his voice has also featured in iconic Anime series such as Demon Slayer and Sailor Moon.

Robbie will be at MCM May for all three days for fan meet and greets, photo opportunities, and panels. Photo ops can be pre purchased at this link: https://bit.ly/49PCw81

In addition to Robbie Daymond coming to MCM Comic Con, this week has been full of other exciting announcements from ReedPop:

Fans of Critical Role will be happy to hear that Life Sized D&D is returning to MCM in May. Adventurers will be able to explore a 100 square-metre battle map full of treasure, magic items, monsters and traps galore.

ReedPop is also partnering with the national LGBTQIA+ support line, Switchboard, to bring the Pride Lounge back to MCM Comic Con this May. The Pride Lounge will be a space to stop by for a moment of calm, for lo-fi activities and to discuss anything from sexual health, relationships or mental health.

Last but not least, ReedPop have announced that the UK’s #1 K-Pop DJ, DJ Emkay, will be hosting a special K-Pop Party after hours. Keep an eye on the official MCM Comic Con social pages and website for further announcements.

Keep an eye on the official MCM Comic Con social pages and website for further announcements.