Good News from Frontline Integrity

Business Integrity Gets Pipeline Firm New Investor

and King’s Award for Enterprise

Frontline Integrity Ltd, a leading independent consultancy specialising in pipeline integrity management, is thrilled to announce two significant milestones within days of each other. The company has received a substantial investment and has been honoured with the prestigious King’s Award for Enterprise.

Frontline Integrity, founded by Brian Kerrigan and based at North Tyneside’s Silverlink Business Park in early 2020. It has rapidly become a key player in the global energy and mining sectors, providing tailored consultancy services to ensure the safe and efficient transportation of products through pipelines. While initially focusing on consultancy, the company has expanded its offerings into niche cloud-based engineering software products to further enhance its service portfolio.

The recent investment has seen 2023 entrepreneur of the year Ben Ridgway acquire a minority stake in the business Ben is the co-founder of the iamproperty group, a leading provider of technology solutions to UK Estate Agents. Over the past four years, iamproperty has experienced remarkable growth, with a workforce exceeding 600 professionals across the UK.

The investment will fuel the development of Frontline Integrity’s software portfolio, aimed at revolutionising integrity management processes for pipeline operators through state-of-the-art, easy to use technology. Additionally, the funds will support business development in strategic locations and the expansion of the team.

Ben Ridgway expressed his excitement about the investment, stating, “Brian and I met each other many years ago and I’ve been watching Frontline Integrity grow over the past four years with interest. The move into the software world is a good strategic decision for the business as there is a big market for bespoke, easy to use programmes for the pipeline industry.” said Ben.

In addition to the investment, Frontline Integrity has been honoured with the King’s Award for Enterprise under the International Trade category, testament to their outstanding achievements in innovation and business excellence. Brian Kerrigan, Technical Director of Frontline Integrity, expressed his gratitude for the recognition, stating, “It’s been a fantastic week for us. Receiving an investment opportunity from one of the UK’s most successful entrepreneurs, coupled with the King’s Award for Enterprise, is any business’s dream scenario.”

“Receiving a King’s Award is a huge honour not only for Frontline Integrity but also for the North East business community. It is wonderful to be recognised for our work and I’d like to thank each of our team for their hard work and dedication. We’ve grown considerably over the past four years, and 90% of our revenue now comes from international trade on all corners of the globe. Our aim now is to put together a robust plan to support further growth, levering on the experience that Ben Brings to the team.”

The King’s Award for Enterprise recognises outstanding achievements by UK businesses in various categories, including innovation, international trade, sustainable development, and promoting opportunity through social mobility.

Ben added, “I’m also delighted that the firm have been awarded The King’s Award for Enterprise. This accolade is well deserved and a testament to the hard work that Brian and his team have put into growing the business. I’m looking forward to working alongside them all on this exciting new development.”