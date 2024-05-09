Sunderland: A Big Summer Ahead After Disappointing Season

Sunderland’s 2023/24 Championship campaign will go down as one of missed opportunities and underachievement.

After flirting with promotion last season, the Black Cats plummeted to a disappointing 16th-place finish, six points above the relegation zone.

Pre-season expectations had Sunderland fans dreaming of a potential return to the Premier League. However, those dreams quickly turned into nightmares as the season unfolded.

A major overhaul is necessary if Sunderland are aiming to reclaim their place in the top flight. Here’s a recap of Sunderland’s forgettable season and a look at what is needed to address their slide.

Club Bosses Create Unwelcome Instability

Sunderland’s campaign fizzled out with a whimper, leaving a bitter taste in the mouths of fans accustomed to a more competitive showing.

A season marred by inconsistency, questionable decisions and a lack of adaptability saw the Black Cats finish a lowly 16th in the Championship table.

Sunderland started the season with hopes of a top-six finish. However, the wheels started to come off when Tony Mowbray was sacked as manager following a 1-1 draw against Millwall in December.

Sunderland’s form soon took a massive nosedive, exposing serious flaws in the squad and raising questions about the club’s leadership.

Club owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director Kristjaan Speakman are not without criticism and shoulder most of the blame for how the season panned out.

Their decision-making, particularly the carousel of managers, created an environment of instability that ultimately crippled the team.

The players were deprived of a consistent vision and clear direction, which was reflected in their underwhelming performances as they struggled to find any rhythm on the pitch.

Finding a new manager should be at the top of the club’s to-do list. The challenges facing the club demands a capable leader, not another experiment.

A well-considered managerial appointment and a summer of shrewd recruitment could propel Sunderland back towards the upper echelons of the Championship.

Why Danny Rohl Could be the Ideal Appointment

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl could be the answer to Sunderland’s managerial dilemma, especially after his exploits this season.

The 35-year-old arrived at Hillsborough in October with the Owls floundering near the relegation zone. However, Rohl’s impact was transformative.

Inheriting a precarious situation, Rohl instilled a winning mentality, guiding Wednesday to 15 victories in 35 Championship games. The run-in showcased Rohl’s tactical acumen.

Wednesday embarked on an impressive six-game unbeaten streak (W4, D2), culminating in a 2-0 win over Sunderland on the final day – a result that secured Wednesday’s Championship status.

Rohl’s 1.43 points-per-game average is a testament to his effectiveness. Under his leadership, Wednesday amassed 50 points from a possible 105 (W15, D5, L15).

His impressive haul positions him among the division’s brightest young managers, making him a highly sought-after commodity. Sunderland’s ambitions align perfectly with Rohl’s burgeoning reputation.

His tactical prowess, coupled with his leadership qualities and experience, could be the factors which propel the Black Cats back to the Premier League.

With his stock soaring and a potential departure from Hillsborough looming, Sunderland would be wise to make a serious play for Rohl this summer.

Szmodics Would be the Catalyst for a Promotion Charge

Sunderland will need to shuffle the pack this summer to bolster their chances of mounting a serious push for the top six next season.

If the owners are serious about securing promotion, Blackburn Rovers midfielder Sammie Szmodics should be at the top of their shopping list.

The 28-year-old Republic of Ireland international capped off a remarkable individual campaign for Blackburn by netting a brace in the 2-0 victory over Leicester City on the final day.

That took his tally to 27 Championship goals, earning him the top goalscorer award and further igniting a wave of interest in his services.

His potential arrival would boost Sunderland’s promotion odds and draw a wave of passionate Irish supporters to the Stadium of Light, further fuelling the club’s already fervent fanbase.

The surge in support could also ignite a frenzy on betting sites in Ireland as punters back their countryman to shine and the Black Cats to achieve promotion glory.

Sunderland should also make a play for Manchester United winger Amad Diallo. The 21-year-old has struggled to break into Erik ten Hag’s struggling side this season and needs to move on.

Considering he excelled during his previous loan stint at the Stadium of Light, Sunderland should be pushing to sign the Ivory Coast international to aid their promotion bid.