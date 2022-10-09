CUPRA is boosting the Leon’s range of engines to deliver even more choice and value for customers

The new line-up of petrol engines will include 150PS and 190PS units, aligning Leon with the CUPRA Formentor range

New powertrain options will be available to order in the UK from early October

For more information on the rest of the CURPA Leon line-up, visit: https://www.cupraofficial.co.uk/cars/cupra-range/cupra-leon

Milton Keynes, 05 September 2022 – CUPRA is boosting the Leon line-up by broadening the range of engines available, delivering greater value and sophistication for customers.

Both the Leon 5-door hatchback and Estate will be available with a 1.5-litre TSI 150PS petrol engine and a 2.0-litre TSI 190PS petrol engine. The 150PS unit will be available with both manual and DSG-auto gearboxes, while the 190PS unit will be available exclusively with a DSG-auto gearbox.

“The CUPRA Leon is already a king on the road, but we’re always developing the vehicle to maximise the offering for our customers, making it more customisable and grow its sales targets,” said Kai Vogler, Vice-president for Sales and Marketing at CUPRA. “With the introduction of these engines, our ambition is to achieve a big success with the CUPRA Leon, as we have done with the Formentor.”

The newest additions to the CUPRA Leon will also introduce a generously equipped V1 trim level, further enhancing the value of the Leon family.

Standard equipment will include 18” Machined sport black and silver alloy wheels, LED headlight and taillights, a 12” infotainment system with navigation and Full Link smartphone integration, CUPRA drive profile selection, KESSY Advanced keyless entry and start, Predictive and Adaptive Cruise Control and a rear diffuser with twin exhaust pipes.

UK orders for the new variants of the Leon range will open from early October, starting with the Leon 5-door 1.5-litre 150PS DSG-auto V1, with the other variants to follow soon after.

For more information on the CUPRA Leon and the rest of the CUPRA range, visit https://www.cupraofficial.co.uk/