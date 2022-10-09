- CUPRA is boosting the Leon’s range of engines to deliver even more choice and value for customers
- The new line-up of petrol engines will include 150PS and 190PS units, aligning Leon with the CUPRA Formentor range
- New powertrain options will be available to order in the UK from early October
- For more information on the rest of the CURPA Leon line-up, visit: https://www.cupraofficial.co.uk/cars/cupra-range/cupra-leon
Milton Keynes, 05 September 2022 – CUPRA is boosting the Leon line-up by broadening the range of engines available, delivering greater value and sophistication for customers.
Both the Leon 5-door hatchback and Estate will be available with a 1.5-litre TSI 150PS petrol engine and a 2.0-litre TSI 190PS petrol engine. The 150PS unit will be available with both manual and DSG-auto gearboxes, while the 190PS unit will be available exclusively with a DSG-auto gearbox.
“The CUPRA Leon is already a king on the road, but we’re always developing the vehicle to maximise the offering for our customers, making it more customisable and grow its sales targets,” said Kai Vogler, Vice-president for Sales and Marketing at CUPRA. “With the introduction of these engines, our ambition is to achieve a big success with the CUPRA Leon, as we have done with the Formentor.”
The newest additions to the CUPRA Leon will also introduce a generously equipped V1 trim level, further enhancing the value of the Leon family.
Standard equipment will include 18” Machined sport black and silver alloy wheels, LED headlight and taillights, a 12” infotainment system with navigation and Full Link smartphone integration, CUPRA drive profile selection, KESSY Advanced keyless entry and start, Predictive and Adaptive Cruise Control and a rear diffuser with twin exhaust pipes.
UK orders for the new variants of the Leon range will open from early October, starting with the Leon 5-door 1.5-litre 150PS DSG-auto V1, with the other variants to follow soon after.
