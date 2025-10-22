CUPRA KIRO extends relationship with Dan Ticktum for Season 12

Dan Ticktum to race for CUPRA KIRO in 2025/26 FIA Formula E World Championship

Milton Keynes, 20-10-2025 – CUPRA KIRO is delighted to continue its relationship with British racing driver, Dan Ticktum, for the 2025/26 FIA Formula E World Championship season.

Dan, who is respected across the motorsport world for his pure racing instincts, naturally competitive mindset, and no-nonsense approach, will enter his fifth season in Formula E later this year after joining the grid from Formula 2 in 2021.

In the 2024/25 season, the 26-year-old experienced a breakthrough campaign which saw him claim a landmark maiden podium in Tokyo, a maiden pole position in London, and an unforgettable first victory at the Jakarta E-Prix.

The upcoming 2025/26 season will mark Dan’s second with CUPRA KIRO and fifth overall with the Silverstone-based team, with the collaboration marking one of the longest active driver-team combinations on the grid.

Testing for the coming campaign will take place this October at the Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain, with the season-opening São Paulo E-Prix taking place on 6 December 2025.

Dan Ticktum, Driver, CUPRA KIRO

“I am back. And I’m happy to be back. Season 11 was far more positive than any season before it. Last year we faced a big challenge to get everything in the right window as fast as we could, and with limited time, but we achieved that halfway through the season. I’m looking forward to building on that this year, and I think that if we can hit the ground running, we have a car that can be good enough to get more wins. My personal goal is a top five finish in the championship, but overall, I want to really enjoy the environment in the team. I love all of the people in this team, and I’m really looking forward to this season.”

Russell O’Hagan, Chief Operating Officer, CUPRA KIRO

“Continuing our relationship with Dan for Season 12 was the easiest decision we’ve had to make as a team. Since joining us in 2021, we’ve been very fortunate to watch him grow and transform into one of Formula E’s most gifted drivers. From securing his first victory in Jakarta to taking pole in London, Dan’s performances last season proved what we’ve always believed: that he has the makings of a World Champion. He has the drive, the instinct, and the pure talent to be the best, and we’re very proud, and very excited to continue our journey together in Season 12. I can’t wait to see what we can achieve!”

Xavi Serra, Global Head of CUPRA Racing

We’re very pleased to confirm Dan Ticktum’s renewal with CUPRA KIRO team. After a strong and encouraging season last year, it was clear that continuing with Dan was the right move. His performance on track, his ability to adapt, and the connection he’s built with the team have been key factors in our decision. We believe there’s still a lot of potential to unlock together, and we’re confident that this continuity will allow us to keep progressing and fighting for strong results.