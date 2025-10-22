MP Officially Opens 186 Property Solutions’s Refurbished HQ

Lola McEvoy MP cuts a cake to formally open the refurbished Darlington headquarters with (L-R) 186 Property Solution's Olly Lawson, Kyle Sugars, Chris Lakey and Jonathan Carter

Darlington MP Lola McEvoy has officially opened the newly refurbished headquarters of 186 Property Solutions, marking another milestone in the company’s national growth.

The business, which specialises in commercial property refurbishments, retrofits and upgrades, turned its expertise inwards to transform its own base in the town at Four Riggs.

Previously a fruit and nut warehouse operated by J.L. Moore, the building has been fully modernised since its 2020 acquisition to create an energy-efficient workplace capable of accommodating future growth. The work carried out includes new flooring, heating systems, a modern boardroom, increased office capacity, and upgraded kitchen and welfare facilities.

During her visit, the MP toured the building, learned about the company’s recent projects in the town and wider region, and presented Kyle Sugars with his certificate marking the successful completion of his joinery apprenticeship.

She said: “Absolutely wonderful to see the high quality renovation 186 property solutions have done to their new offices. Our town is filled with excellent SMEs doing everything right. It was a joy to meet Kyle and present him with his apprenticeship certificate.

“I’m determined that when public money comes into our area our SMEs have every opportunity to win the contracts. For too long SMEs have struggled to compete and this Government are determined to change that.”

Director Jonathan Carter said: “This building represents what we are doing across the country, retrofitting, remodelling and reshaping existing buildings to give them a new and revitalised lease of life.

“It’s an investment that provides our expanding team with a more comfortable and productive working environment, and most importantly, it allows us to remain rooted in Darlington.”

As well as seeing a rise in enquiries concerning commercial buildings, including offices, retail, leisure, industrial and healthcare, 186 Property Solutions is becoming increasingly involved in upgrading schools across the North East and Yorkshire.

Although headquartered in Darlington, the company delivers projects across the UK and operates an office in Berkshire to serve clients in London and the South East.