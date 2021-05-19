Cygnet Law has defied expectations of any business throughout a pandemic and expanded rapidly over the past year. The impressive growth in the business is due to an increased workload, which is an achievement the Cygnet team are extremely proud of.

The workforce is now made up of over 65 people, with the following positions joining Cygnet in the past 12 months:

A paralegal in the Mental Health department

Three administrative roles and two fee earners in the Conveyancing department

Four administrative roles, two trainee solicitors, two trainee legal executives and an apprentice in the Public Law department

Two new members of the Private Law Children team (and they are currently recruiting again for this team)

Stacey Phoenix, one of the directors of Cygnet Law, said: “We recognise at Cygnet that adapting and growing a business model during a global pandemic is an achievement and we do not take this growth for granted.

“This is as a result of the continued hard work and resilience of our staff and the team as a whole. The way in which they rallied round and adapted during this time is a credit to the staff and demonstrates the collective nature of any success.”

Like most businesses, the day-to-day running of the business was impacted heavily after the announcement of the first lockdown. However, the adjustment to remote working was something the team took in their stride.

One of Cygnet’s new Legal Executives in the Public Law department, Sam Saunders, said: “I have felt little impact of joining the firm during the pandemic. It’s certainly different, but has worked well. Cygnet ensured I was fully welcomed and integrated into the team from the beginning. I may not see my colleagues on a daily basis, but we are always in contact and I know I’m fully supported, even from my living room!”

Sam was thrilled to join the company at such a strange time for everyone. She said: “I joined Cygnet having been aware of their excellent reputation in the local area and knowing it would be an excellent move for myself both professionally and personally. Having worked alongside other advocates from the firm at Court, I anticipated it being an enjoyable and supportive workplace, with brilliant prospects and the ability to learn from some of the best. I was, of course, correct!”

Cygnet is thriving at the moment, with an ever-growing client base and a shining reputation across the region. It is certainly an exciting time for the firm, which has an ambition to continue growing and evolving once lockdown is lifted.

Stacey Phoenix – Solicitor/Director/Head of Public Law at Cygnet Law

Contact Number: 01642 777680

Email Address: SPhoenix@cygnetlaw.co.uk