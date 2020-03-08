Czinger publishes finished Geneva International Motor Show 2020 stand images and announces future worldwide debut plans

Global public debut of groundbreaking Czinger 21C hypercar and presentation of Czinger as a brand, its mission and future will take place on 10 March 2020

Presented by CEO and Founder Kevin Czinger live from 18:30 London local time (GMT) an exclusive London, UK location

Live on czinger.com/livestream and Czinger’s social media channels

Having finished its stand and flown the team to Geneva, Czinger Vehicles has announced that the show will go on – in London, UK – and released images of its completed Geneva International Motor Show 2020 booth.

Czinger will globally launch as a brand, unveil its 21C hypercar and explain its current mission and future plans on 10 March at an exclusive London, UK location from 18:30 GMT, which will be streamed online as well.

Displaying its innovative spirit and pathbreaking approach as a brand, Czinger completed its Geneva International Motor Show stand build and lifted the covers off its two revolutionary 21C hypercars with a twist – mounting bikes and surfboards on top in a nod to the brand’s Californian heritage.

Limited to just 80 cars, the 21C is built for the 21st century, with an innovative approach to total vehicle design, using revolutionary manufacturing technologies to achieve dominating performance and an iconic design.

Placing the driver and passenger in the middle of the car in a jetfighter-style layout, the 21C is capable of 0-62 mph in 1.9 seconds and a quarter mile time of 8.1 seconds. Czinger has utilised its own revolutionary technologies to create a 1250hp drivetrain and computational manufacturing methods to keep the dry weight under 1200kg, for that all-important 1:1 power-to-weight ratio.