Dacia Guides now available for staycation advice as nearly two thirds of Brits want fresh ideas of where to visit this summer

While a bumper 34 million Brits are set to staycation this summer 1 , half of British Staycationers want to go against the norm, opting for more ‘wild card’ destinations according to Dacia – with over two in five (44%) feeling uninspired by popular tourist hotspots

Meanwhile one quarter of Brits (26%) are now willing to drive over 200 miles for their perfect staycation

Dacia will open a brand-new travel service for one month, with friendly ‘Dacia Guides’ available 9 til 5 from Thursday 22 June. Dacia Guides will offer advice on this summer’s most underrated staycation destinations for adventurous motorists, on top of the existing car-buying advice they provide

Blackpool, Cumbria and Glasgow all top the most underrated staycation destinations this year, according to new research from Dacia.

A bumper 34 million British adults are due to set off on a staycation in summer 20231. However, nearly two thirds (64%) are yearning for fresh ideas on where to visit, while nearly half (45%) would like to find hidden gem UK destination spots, with crowded tourist hotspots ranking low on holiday wish lists. Instead, lesser-known destinations are piquing interest with curious Brits wanting to go against the norm with their choice of destination.

Over a third (35%) said they had visited the same staycation spot with friends or family up to 4 times in their lifetime, with Cornwall, Lake District and Devon topping the list of the most popular holiday destinations in the UK. That said, over half (54%) said they were bored of seeing the same places.

Not exploring new places came down to worries including knowing where to go (36%), ensuring good value for money (35%), poor weather conditions (35%) and lengthy traffic jams (28%). This is despite over four in five (85%) stating they’d be prepared to holiday in a new place with the right results and one quarter (26%) now willing to drive over 200 miles for a staycation.

To make the 2023 summer the season of British adventure, ‘Dacia Guides’, whose primary purpose is to humanise the online car buying journey, will go one step further and be on hand to offer expert advice on the most underrated staycation destinations. Dacia’s bespoke travel service will be available on live chat via the Dacia website.

With over 100 million hours set to be racked up driving to staycations this summer2, Brits have further revealed their biggest “Motor Icks” for long distance car journeys. The worst habits to top the list include leaving rubbish in the vehicle (38%), bad music playlists (30%), eating smelly snacks (27%), taking shoes off in the car (15%), and humming the latest chart songs (12%). These prove good music, good conversation and tranquillity as the tonic for a brilliant road trip adventure in the UK.

Nearly half (47%) of the population have never even driven in Scotland and it’s those in Northern Ireland who claim the title of most adventurous, with two thirds (66%) saying they have driven in and explored countries in the UK as well as their own.

The top 10 underrated staycation destinations to visit in the UK as voted by Brits:

Blackpool Cumbria Glasgow Chester Skegness Plymouth Portsmouth Aberystwyth Eastbourne Norwich

Luke Broad, Dacia Brand Director for the UK said “Adventure is in our brand’s DNA, and we want to help Brits discover the most incredible and exciting new road trips across the UK this summer, especially those places they might have overlooked in the past.

We found it very surprising that friends and families had decided to stick with what they know so often when it comes to British holidays, and that’s something we can so easily change, going against the norm, with advice from our adventure-loving Dacia Guides.”

Dacia, the brand with outdoor spirit, aims to help Brits embark on unforgettable adventures, whether abroad or closer to home. By offering reliable and affordable vehicles perfectly suited for both short getaways and grand expeditions, Dacia is there to ensure every journey is filled with excitement and possibility.

For more information about Dacia and its range of vehicles, please visit www.dacia.co.uk.

