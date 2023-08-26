  • Sat. Aug 26th, 2023

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles launches festival-ready ‘Glamper Van’

Aug 26, 2023 #Electric Vehicle, #Volkswagen
  • Glamper Van offers festival-goers an Instagram-ready photobooth with props, lighting and camera with makeover filter
  • Glamper Van based on ID. Buzz Cargo and wrapped in multi-coloured design
  • One-off vehicle to debut at PennFest in Buckinghamshire on Friday 21 July

Milton Keynes, UK, 18 July 2023 – Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles is adding an extra sparkle to this festival season with the launch of the ID. Buzz Cargo-based ‘Glamper Van.’

The unique vehicle is wrapped in a multi-coloured design and transformed inside into an Instagram-friendly photobooth, lighting, and props. The camera features a makeover filter to help visitors capture the festival atmosphere.

The new Glamper Van will debut on 21 July at PennFest 2023, a family-friendly music festival in Buckinghamshire taking place from 21-22 July, with performances from artists including Noel Gallagher and Bastille.

The one-off Glamper Van continues the popularity of the Pamper Van, a one-off model based on the Volkswagen Multivan revealed at the Cornbury Festival in 2022.

In addition to the Glamper Van, Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles will also be displaying the award-winning, all-electric ID. Buzz – part of its range of festival-ready vehicles, including everything from the compact Caddy California to the iconic California.

Laura Bignall, Brand and Performance Marketing Manager at Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles, said: “Following the success of last year’s Pamper Van, Volkswagen is pleased to once again be helping festival-goers celebrate in style with the new Glamper Van. Featuring a built-in photobooth, it’s the ideal setting to capture the perfect festival photos and showcases the fantastic versatility of the all-electric ID. Buzz Cargo.” 

More information regarding Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles can be found here.

