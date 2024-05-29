Daddy Cool

Father’s Day is a day to celebrate all things dad – from the petrol head to the gentleman who loves all things stylish.

The Connected team has picked through a number of items to bring you the coolest of the best gifts for dad for just about every budget.

Plush Provincetown Put the Needle on the Record Cashmere Jumper

Price: £370

Stockist: www.plushprovincetown.com

This handsome jumper lets your dad wear his love of music on his sleeve – literally. The jumper is 100% cashmere is crafted with a unique hand-intarsia knitting technique. Featuring a vintage record player motif, it’s a great way to celebrate a love of analogue music.

Cracker Island by Gorillaz deluxe edition vinyl

Price: £49.99

Stockist: www.roughtrade.com

Not all dads are fans of The Beatles or Stones. For dads who were fans of blur and have move on listening to new music, Damon Albarn’s newer band Gorillaz, has put out one of the best album’s in the past few years. This Gorrilaz limited edition version of their hit album Cracker Island has a mix of genres including tracks featuring guest vocals by the likes of Stevie Nicks, Thundercat and Tame Impala.

The Camden Watch Company No.29 Type II Steel, Navy and Black Leather Strap Watch

Price: £190

Stockist: www.camdenwatchcompany.com

This gent’s watch is inspired by vintage pilot watches and reworked for the modern wrist. Large, contrasting and highly legible numbers punctuate the two-layer dial that sits within the tapered contemporary case. (Inspired in part by the rich aviation history of co-founder Anneke Short’s family. In classic Camden Watch Company style, it is a vintage-inspired watch packed with modern styling.). It has a 43mm case and a black Italian leather strap.

Hayman’s London Dry Gin, 70cl

Price: £27.00

Stockist: www.haymansgin.com

Hayman’s London Dry Gin is crisp, complex and refreshing. A timeless classic, and besides just a g&t it’s great in all gin cocktails. Interesting fact, all of Hayman’s gins are made by hand and family run. They have hand gift-wrapped and box sets as well your gin (and vodka) choices as well.

Carly OBD Scanner

Price: £74.80 (various packages available at different prices)

Stockist: www.mycarly.com

The Carly OBD scanner is an ideal Father’s Day gift for the petrol head dad who enjoys taking charge of his car’s maintenance. This professional-grade tool brings advanced vehicle diagnostics directly to consumers, allowing drivers to identify and address potential issues before they become costly repairs. With its simple plug-and-play functionality and user-friendly app, Carly enables users to stay ahead of car problems, ensuring peace of mind and smoother rides. It’s a perfect way for dads to keep their beloved vehicles running in top condition, making every drive a pleasure.