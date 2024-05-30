The Ultimate Guide to Planting Fruits and Vegetables in June 2024

As the days grow longer and warmer, June presents an ideal time to plant a variety of fruits and vegetables. Whether you’re a seasoned gardener or a beginner, this guide will help you make the most of your summer garden. Here’s a comprehensive list of fruits, vegetables, and herbs to plant in June, ensuring a bountiful harvest in the months to come.

Tomatoes Tomatoes thrive in warm weather and can be planted as seedlings in well-drained soil. Ensure they receive plenty of sunlight and water regularly to keep the soil consistently moist. Supporting the plants with stakes or cages helps keep the fruit off the ground and reduces the risk of disease.

Peppers Both sweet and hot peppers can be planted in June. They need warm soil and ample sunlight. Plant seedlings about 18 inches apart, and water them consistently to promote healthy growth.

Cucumbers Cucumbers grow quickly and can be planted directly from seeds into the ground. They prefer warm, sunny locations and well-drained soil. Consider using a trellis to support the vines, which can help maximize space and reduce pest issues.

Beans Beans, including both bush and pole varieties, are excellent choices for June planting. They grow quickly and are relatively easy to care for. Plant seeds directly in the garden, and for pole beans, provide support structures like stakes or trellises.

Zucchini and Summer Squash These prolific producers can be planted from seeds directly in the garden. They require full sun and well-drained soil. Space the plants adequately to allow for their expansive growth habit.

Eggplant Eggplants thrive in heat and can be planted as seedlings in June. They need a sunny spot and rich, well-drained soil. Water regularly and provide support as the plants grow to keep the fruit from touching the ground.

Corn Sweet corn is a summer favorite and should be planted in blocks rather than rows to ensure proper pollination. Plant seeds directly into well-drained soil in a sunny location.

Lettuce Opt for heat-tolerant lettuce varieties when planting in June. Plant in partially shaded areas to help protect the delicate leaves from intense midday sun. Regular watering is essential to keep the leaves tender and flavorful.

Kale Kale can be planted as seedlings and will tolerate some summer heat. It’s a resilient plant that will continue to grow into the cooler fall months, providing a continuous harvest.