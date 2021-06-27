Britain’s Got Talent star Daliso Chaponda has announced UK tour with a brand new unseen show!

2020-21 has felt quite a lot like an apocalypse for Daliso, who by now should have done a full season at the Edinburgh Fringe, a national tour, and who knows how many more gigs! As one of the UK’s hardest working comedians he didn’t stop and during lock-down built a whole new following online with his daily crowd-sourced comedy shows (he completed 200!) – one of the success stories of the pandemic!