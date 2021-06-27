Britain’s Got Talent star Daliso Chaponda has announced UK tour with a brand new unseen show!
2020-21 has felt quite a lot like an apocalypse for Daliso, who by now should have done a full season at the Edinburgh Fringe, a national tour, and who knows how many more gigs! As one of the UK’s hardest working comedians he didn’t stop and during lock-down built a whole new following online with his daily crowd-sourced comedy shows (he completed 200!) – one of the success stories of the pandemic!
Daliso shot to fame and captured the hearts of the nation on Britain’s Got Talent 2017 where he reached the final and was Amanda Holden’s Golden Buzzer act. He has gone on to amass an outstanding 300 million plus YouTube & Facebook views, has appeared on The Royal Variety Performance and with other notable TV appearances under his belt that include three appearances on QI and is a series regular on the Apprentice You’re Fired. He is also due to appear on this years Rhod Gilbert’s Growning Pains for Comedy Central. His Radio 4 show ‘Citizen Of Nowhere’, which he wrote and stars in, is back for a third series this October.
Catch Daliso at
Newcastle – The Stand – 11th November
Barnard Castle – The Witham – 22nd January
Stockton – The Arc – 19th March