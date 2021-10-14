DARLINGTON Building Society is proud to support the return of the UK’s largest outdoor light festival, taking place in Durham from 18 – 21 November 2021.

This year the Lumiere festival will feature a brand new programme of spectacular artworks and installations.

Darlington Building Society’s sponsored installation, ‘Plastica Botanica’, is centred around recycling and is being built by 14 local schools and community groups.

Over 10,000 local people and schoolchildren have benefitted from involvement in Lumiere’s volunteering opportunities and its learning and participation programmes.

In addition, the festival’s economic impact has grown year-on-year, bringing visitors into the city of Durham and surrounding areas.

Darlington Building Society Chief Executive, Andrew Craddock said: “This stunning spectacle is a real highlight of the region’s event calendar. Darlington Building Society is proud to play our part in supporting Lumiere 2021, particularly as it is taking place in Durham, our extended heartland. The Plastica Botanica installation is shaping up to be an apt statement on the importance of recycling and living greener lives, and I look forward to seeing the finished piece at the festival.

“The return of Lumiere will provide a, quite literal, light at the end of the tunnel for many people to look forward to after a tough couple of years through the pandemic.

“Lumiere is open to all, has roots in the north east and is committed to being highly community driven, which made the decision to collaborate an easy one.”

Helen Marriage, Director of Artichoke said: “This amazing free event has developed its worldwide reputation only because local and regional businesses, organisations and individuals recognise its value and contribute to making it happen. The festival is made with and for its community.”

Experts in producing outdoor events, Artichoke will ensure appropriate measures are in place to ensure that audiences can enjoy the festival safely in accordance with guidelines around COVID-19.