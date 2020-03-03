Latimer Hinks Solicitors is pledging to support an appeal to help fund a new purpose-built cancer facility at the University Hospital of North Durham.

The County Durham Darlington Foundation Trust Charity (CDDFT) is appealing to 2020 local businesses, groups, schools and associations to raise £1000 or more this year to help create the new facility.

With the money raised it intends to enhance the care, environment and overall experience offered to cancer patients by building a new centre of excellence which will be based at University Hospital of North Durham.

Latimer Hinks has pledged to donate to the charity and is encouraging other businesses in its network to help too, as part of an initiative to demonstrate the strength and power of local community.

All the supporters’ names will appear on a wall of honour in the hospital, to form part of a legacy of people power in helping to deliver the facility.

Latimer Hinks Solicitors has raised funds for several charities in the North East and Yorkshire, including cancer treatment and hospice charities in memory of colleague Helen Thomas, who passed away from cancer aged 33 in July 2016.

In addition, the team has donated to numerous good causes including Darlington & Bishop Auckland MRI Scanner Appeal, St Teresa’s Hospice, Age UK North Yorkshire and Darlington, Dragonfly Trust, Just the Job, The Bridge and Family Help.

Pat Chambers, charity development manager of the CDDFT said: “I am delighted that Latimer Hinks are one of our first organisations to make their pledge for our 2020 campaign, helping us to build a centre of excellence for cancer care in County Durham.

“Everyone at Latimer Hinks has helped us previously with the MRI scanner appeal but this current project touches a lot of the staff who have been affected by cancer. I am so glad they continue to show their support by being in the forefront in pledging to raise a minimum of £1000 for the new building.

“We need more businesses to follow the example set by Latimer Hinks and sign the pledge to be one of 2020 businesses, groups and associations to raise £1000 for us during 2020.Thank you so much Latimer Hinks!”

Natalie Palmer, Director and Solicitor at Latimer Hinks Solicitors, said: “The CDDFT appeal caught our attention immediately and we are passionate about supporting this wonderful cause. As a firm that has been established in Darlington for more than 125 years, we are always looking for ways to give back to the community.

“The pressure on staff, patients and their families at our local hospitals using chemotherapy services needs to end. If we can help deliver a facility for patients to improve their experience, then we will.

“We are encouraging everyone to help raise awareness of the appeal and make the 2020 pledge.”

To join the appeal, visit https://www.cddft.nhs.uk/, click the donate button, then follow the link to the 2020 chemotherapy campaign.