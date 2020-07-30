Latimer Hinks Solicitors, a leading law firm based in Darlington, has retained its ‘Band 1’ status in the Private Wealth Law category in the Chambers High Net Worth 2020 Guide, a position it has held since 2017.

The guide identifies the world’s leading high net worth advisers and each firm is placed according to their geographic location and firms are ranked according to tiers. Notably, Latimer Hinks is, once again, the only law firm ranked in their location, Middlesbrough and surrounds.

Chambers High Net Worth Guide is, as the name suggests, bespoke to high net worth individuals and features listings and information about many of the top accountancy and tax firms, private banks, wealth management firms and multi-family offices. The guide is used by family offices and professional advisers as a key reference point for private wealth management work and related specialisms.

The guide contains reviews of the firm and its notable practitioners. One source said: “The team at Latimers are incredibly client-focused, which fits in well with our culture. They take time to get to understand clients and what they are trying to achieve.” Another interviewee said: “The practice offers a very personable service where the client matters; they are proper family solicitors. The practice has Northern grit and its partners are more than a match for any top London practice.”

Managing director Elizabeth Armstrong and former chief executive Anne Elliott were highlighted as notable practitioners.

Natalie Palmer, a director of Latimer Hinks, said: “We are incredibly proud to have again been listed in the Chambers High Net Worth Guide as recognition of the exceptional work our highly qualified team does.

“We are privileged to have one of the largest private client teams in the whole of the North East and North Yorkshire with fourteen expert advisors, ten of which are fully-accredited members of STEP (The Society of Trust and Estate Practitioners).

“Our focus has always been to provide city-level expertise to the region, and we act for a diverse range of clients which include landed estates, wealthy families and business owners, farmers, entrepreneurs and banks. We are equally proud too of our ability to serve those in need of the specialist legal services we offer, regardless of wealth.

“We never take for granted being included in a prestigious guide like Chambers and will continue to work hard to ensure we retain our Band 1 status again in 2021.”