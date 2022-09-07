It’s no secret that Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism industry is booming as soon as lockdown restrictions have been eased down.

The luxury Caribbean nation welcomed a record number of visitors in the past few years, and is on track to be even better post-COVID.

Pinching Bay in Antigua and Barbuda, courtesy of The Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority

Thanks to its natural beauty, year-round warm weather, and expansive beaches, Antigua and Barbuda has become one of the most popular tourist destinations in the world.

One person who knows a thing or two about global travel trends is Ambassador Dario Item, Antigua and Barbuda’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO).

In his role as Antigua and Barbuda’s representative to UNWTO, Dr. Dario Item works with member states to promote sustainable tourism initiatives and help grow the global tourism sector. He also serves as Ambassador of Antigua and Barbuda in Spain.

H.E Dr. Dario Item, Antigua and Barbuda’s Ambassador to Spain and Permanent Representative to UNWTO

We had the opportunity to have an exclusive interview with Ambassador Item and ask him about some of the latest trends in global travel. Here’s what he had to say:

What are some of the biggest trends you’re seeing in global travel?

When asked about the biggest trends in global travel, Dr Item noted increased interest in sustainable and responsible tourism, a trend towards shorter vacations and ‘mini-breaks’, and a desire for more authentic and luxury experiences.

He also discussed the role of technology in the travel industry, where he noted that it has made booking vacations easier, especially as more and more tourists want to escape to their dream vacations after long days of lockdowns and restrictions.

Why is Antigua Barbuda the best Caribbean destination?

Antigua and Barbuda is an island nation located in the Eastern Caribbean Sea. The country is often referred to as “land of 365 beaches’ ‘, one for each day of the year, due to its many sheltered coves and white sand beaches. It’s also known as one of the most favourite cruise destinations for many luxury travellers.

Natural attractions making it the ultimate eco-tourist destination

Antigua and Barbuda’s tourism industry is largely focused on its natural attractions, making it a prime destination for eco-tourism.

The duo island-nation has several national parks, reserved forest areas, bird sanctuaries, and marine reserves which offer visitors opportunities to snorkel, scuba dive, and enjoy other outdoor activities in unspoiled natural surroundings.

Rich cultural heritage

In addition to its natural attractions, Antigua and Barbuda also boasts a rich cultural heritage. English is the official language but Antillean Creole (a French-based creole) is widely spoken.

The traditional music of Antigua and Barbuda includes calypso and soca genres which are popular throughout the Caribbean.

Visitors can experience this vibrant culture by attending festivals or visiting museums and historical sites such as Nelson’s Dockyard National Park – a UNESCO World Heritage site which was once an important base for British naval operations in the region.

Antigua and Barbuda is an excellent choice for visitors seeking a relaxing vacation in a beautiful natural setting.

The country offers something for everyone, from its stunning beaches and outdoor activities to its rich cultural heritage.

With its friendly people and laid-back atmosphere, Antigua and Barbuda is the perfect place to escape the hustle and bustle of everyday life and relax in paradise.