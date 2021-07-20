It’s no secret that we are a nation of takeaway lovers, and with the recent restrictions and multiple national lockdowns, we’ve had no choice but to turn to our favourite takeaways instead of meals out.

But which takeaways are people searching for the most?

We selected seven popular types of takeaways and then collected search data around these UK favourites to see how the results for each cuisine compared.

UK’s Favourite Takeaways Revealed

Pizza – 30% Burger – 22.9% Chinese – 14.3% Kebab – 9.3% Fried Chicken – 8.4% Fish and Chips – 8% Indian Takeaway – 7.2%

Key Findings:

Pizza is clearly the most popular takeaway , with every single UK city searching for this food over any other takeaway cuisine!

Surprisingly, Fish and Chips is one of the least popular dishes

People in Northern England are bigger pizza fans than those in the South

Burgers are the second most searched-for cuisine

Leeds is home to the most pizza-lovers!

Indian is the least popular choice of the seven types of takeaways analysed

Uber Eats comes out on top as the favourite delivery service amongst the main UK cities

Papa John’s was a clear favourite for the UK’s pizza lovers

Methodology