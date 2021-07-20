It’s no secret that we are a nation of takeaway lovers, and with the recent restrictions and multiple national lockdowns, we’ve had no choice but to turn to our favourite takeaways instead of meals out.
But which takeaways are people searching for the most?
We selected seven popular types of takeaways and then collected search data around these UK favourites to see how the results for each cuisine compared.
UK’s Favourite Takeaways Revealed
- Pizza – 30%
- Burger – 22.9%
- Chinese – 14.3%
- Kebab – 9.3%
- Fried Chicken – 8.4%
- Fish and Chips – 8%
- Indian Takeaway – 7.2%
Key Findings:
- Pizza is clearly the most popular takeaway, with every single UK city searching for this food over any other takeaway cuisine!
- Surprisingly, Fish and Chips is one of the least popular dishes
- People in Northern England are bigger pizza fans than those in the South
- Burgers are the second most searched-for cuisine
- Leeds is home to the most pizza-lovers!
- Indian is the least popular choice of the seven types of takeaways analysed
- Uber Eats comes out on top as the favourite delivery service amongst the main UK cities
- Papa John’s was a clear favourite for the UK’s pizza lovers
Methodology
- We used Google Search Trends to see which of the biggest UK cities by population were searching for certain takeaway cuisines the most
- We compiled data for the seven most popular different types of takeaways (based on overall searches) and then filtered the results for each city
- We added the total number of searches together for the cities to determine the overall popularity of each cuisine
- We then viewed specific search data for each city to also include in our findings
- We also searched for trends around specific pizza chains and delivery companies