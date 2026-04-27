SUNDERLAND FOOD AND DRINK FESTIVAL HAS SOMETHING NEW ON THE MENU

SUNDERLAND’s popular Food and Drink Festival will be back this summer – and is now looking for extra vendors who want to make the most of the huge footfall the event attracts.

From 5 – 7 June the city will be filled with international food stalls, arts and crafts traders and live entertainment.

Last year the festival brought in around 50,000 visitors across the three days and the hope is to replicate that success once again.

And that’s good news for anyone who would like to take a stall at the event, which offers the opportunity to sell to an eager audience.

And this time round visitors will be able to enjoy the experience in a whole new space, with a special programme taking place on the former Argos site at High Street West.

Along with food stalls, a second stage will be erected, showcasing more performers throughout the festival, which will run along the whole length of High Street West and Keel Square.

The cream of local talent and a range of top tribute acts are just some of the performers lined up to appear, along with walkabout comedy characters who will be popping up across the festival.

A full programme of activities for children is planned including a number of special workshops, along with the opportunity to play a range of outdoor games.

The festival coincides with two other events in the city – Pride In Sunderland and Makers & Bakers market being held at the Bridges, offering lots of options for people who decide to attend.

Roberta Redecke, Head of Business Services at Sunderland’s BIDs – which includes the City Centre BID and the Seafront BID – which organises the event said the Food and Drink Festival continues to be a major draw to the city.

“The festival now has an amazing reputation and draws thousands of people, which brings a huge boost to the local economy,” she said.

“It is not just about the weekend itself, it gives visitors the opportunity to see how much Sunderland has to offer and hopefully encourages them to return time and time again.”

Anyone interested in taking a pitch at the festival should contact info@sunderlandbid.co.uk

The full line up of entertainment and food vendors will be announced in the near future.

For more information on the festival, please visit sunderlandfooddrinkfest.co.uk