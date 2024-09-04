Deadline looms for region’s tech award entries

THE deadline for entries into the region’s tech awards is looming. Would-be winners of Dynamites24, sponsored by Nigel Wright Group, have until 5pm on Friday, September 6 to submit their entries. Now in their eleventh year, the Dynamites are the North East’s most highly anticipated IT and Tech awards. Organised annually by tech network Dynamo North East, the awards shine a spotlight on successful regional tech companies, organisations and departments and recognise the talent within the north east digital and tech sector. This year’s awards will be held on Thursday, November 21, at their usual venue in the Banqueting Suite at Newcastle Civic Centre, and will be hosted by comedian Suzi Ruffell, who compered last year’s awards, and Duncan Leatherdale, an award-winning journalist. Nigel Wright Group’s Associate Director for Tech, Megan Johnson, said: “We are delighted to return as headline sponsor of the Dynamites Awards for 2024 and to be actively involved in encouraging businesses to gain the recognition they deserve and to celebrate the outstanding achievements of the North East’s tech sector.” Four new categories have been added to this year’s awards: North East Tech Start-up, sponsored by NEBRC; Remarkable Innovation (SME); Remarkable Innovation (Large organisation) and Project Excellence. The other nine categories are: · Best Use of Data, sponsored by Oliver Wyman · Equality, Diversity & Inclusion – sponsored by Gateshead College · Growth Explosion – sponsored by LDC · Rising Star · Skills Developer · Sustainability in Tech · International Success · Tech for Good · Tech Champion, sponsored by Nigel Wright Group Dynamites24 finalists will be announced on Wednesday, October 2. To submit an entry, go to https://dynamitesawards.co.uk/nominations/ This year’s main judging panel consists of: Danielle Phillips, Director and Principal Consultant at Inside Out Communications; Phil Scott, Director of Software Delivery at NBS; Janet Onyia, Director of Transformation and Change, Opencast; Nathanial Ray, Head of Technology and Business Intelligence at St Oswalds Hospice; Veronica Spowart, Director of Faculty: Digital and Creative Industries, Newcastle College; Pete Daykin, Founder, wordnerds; Suzanne Sheriff, Technology Delivery Lead Senior Manager, Accenture; Lauren Bradshaw, Deputy Director, Communications and Development, Teesside University; Chris Dresser, Managing Consultant, Nigel Wright Group; Rachel Burdis, Inward Investment Manager, Invest North East England; Fiona Yip, External Technology Relations Manager at Sage, and Graeme Fletcher, Technical Director at mkoko. Last year’s awards night attracted more than 400 attendees and more entries than ever before. Major award winners included Opencast (Growth Explosion); Wordnerds (Equality, Diversity & Inclusion); Oliver Wyman (Innovator of the Year) and Gateshead College (Skills Developer). Dr David Dunn, CEO of Dynamo and Sunderland Software City, said: “We’ve had lots of interest and entries already for Dynamites24, but we wanted to remind people that the deadline for entries is fast approaching so anyone thinking of entering – and there’s no charge for entries – to get your skates on. I would also remind people the awards are open to everyone and not just Dynamo members.” Individual tickets and bookings for tables of ten are available, with discounted rates available for Dynamo members. Tickets can be booked via the Dynamo website, https://www.dynamonortheast.co.uk If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities email info@dynamonortheast.co.uk or ring 0191 691 3457 / 07741 741702