BOUJ-Z: GEN Z WHEN TRAVELLING FOR WORK WANT TO SEE BEDS, FRESHLY COOKED MEALS, AND BEAUTICIANS

Fold out beds, cooking spaces, and beauticians are just some of the features Gen Z would introduce to transport options for work in the future, according to a new study by TravelPerk, the global business travel management platform.

The data shows the top methods of transport for domestic and international business trips for 18-26-year-olds and reveals the innovative features they’d like to see in the years to come.

The sky’s the limit for 62% of Gen Z, who rank travel by air as their top preference. It’s also safe to say they hope to travel in style, as over a third (34%) rank fold-out beds in all cabin classes as the most desired feature when asked what their ideal future aircraft could include.

Luxury is also a priority, with nearly a third (32%) dreaming of a mini bar filled with drinks of choice as their second most wanted amenity, followed by built-in seat TV screens and even biometric tickets (tied, 29% each) which use fingerprint, voice or facial recognition and settle fears over forgotten passports and tickets.

To make working on the go easier, Gen Z would also appreciate free Wi-Fi (27%) and seats equipped with built-in digital communications such as phones or laptops (25%), highlighting their preference for a seamless experience which enables them to do more than ever, such as making calls in-flight – which is currently banned.

When prompted, AI tool, Midjourney, predicts what future aircrafts might look like based on Gen Z’s desired features:

Cars that can cook meals

Elsewhere, over half of Gen Z workers (59%) rank cars as the second most used mode of transport for business travel, but they want their car journeys to feel more homely. Though cars would need supersizing, having some space to cook and eat would be valued, with fold-out tables (31%) and a cooking area to make gourmet meals (30%) as well as a secret toilet under a seat (27%).

Incorporating advanced technology into cars is also key. Two in 10 (20%) want mood lighting and 17% want biometric access, including keyless entry through fingerprints, voice and facial recognition as part of their vehicles.

Over one in 10 (15%) also desire holographic infotainment systems – innovative displays that project speed, petrol levels and weather updates. While all these features might be considered more of a luxury than a necessity for business use, they reflect a growing demand for this tech-savvy generation.

A further fifth (20%) of Gen Z also hope to one day use fully electric cars that cover any distance in one charge – whether it’s from London to Leeds, or Manhattan to Washington DC.

AI tool Midjourney predicts what a future car could look like when used for business travel:





Beauty buses and café coaches

Buses and coaches were ranked third most popular for business travel, according to a third of 18-26-year-olds (33%), however, it appears those who do use one are seeking spa-like treatments whilst travelling for work. Massage chairs (15%), beauticians on board (14%), free skincare (11%) and windows that can change scenery upon command (11%) are the unique features younger workers want to see.

They also hope to replenish energy with some food along the way as over two in 10 (21%) would like to see onboard cafés, as well as a food pantry (16%) and vending machines (13%) stocked up with goodies to snack on ahead of important business meetings.

AI tool Midjourney predicts what a future bus or coach could look like when used for business travel:

Additional key findings:

Looking at UK workers across all age demographic, these are their top business travel methods:

Car (63%) Airplane (61%) Train (39%) Bus/Coach (27%) Boat/Ferry/Ship (11%)

= Bicycle (11%)

According to the general population who travel for work, these are the reasons why certain modes of transport would be chosen over others:

o Aeroplanes:

Aeroplanes are deemed the quickest way to travel and therefore preferable (32%)

o Bus:

30% would use a bus because it is financially friendlier

o Cars:

30% would use a car over others because they are a comfier ride

Almost three-in-10 (27%) use cars because the timings are more flexible

The public believes cars are best at being more reliable (18%)

o Trains:

Trains rank above other transport methods for being more sustainable (28%)

When it comes to safety trains are top choice (19%)