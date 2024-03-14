Dealing with storm-damaged trees: tips on what to do next.

If you’re familiar with the names Henk, Isha and Jocelyn, you’ll know they’re the titles given to recent storms which wreaked damage across the UK.

As we approach Spring, tree surgeon Daniel Fortuna, of Dr Tree Ltd, has provided tips to property owners on how to deal with damage to trees caused by high winds.

Daniel says: “Storm damage inevitably involves trees, and whilst the immediate damage, such as branches which have fallen onto roads, is usually dealt with straight away, any further damage is often left until a calmer moment.

“So, the arrival of Spring sees many property owners thinking about how best to assess their storm-damaged trees. Knowing the right steps to take is crucial.”

Daniel adds: “For many people, damage to their trees can be a shock and they are confused about how to take care of the tree. As an experienced tree surgeon we’ve dealt with a wide range of tree damage, and understand the importance of prompt and professional intervention in such situations.”

Daniel provides a series of tips for property owners faced with a storm damaged tree.

Make safety a priority. Keep a safe distance from the damaged tree and assess the extent of the damage from a distance. If there are any immediate hazards such as hanging branches or leaning trees, evacuate the area and alert others to stay away.

Contact a professional tree surgeon for expert assistance. Certified arborists are trained to assess the damage, determine the best course of action, and safely carry out any necessary tree work.

Assess the unseen damage too. Some of the damage, such as a fallen branch will be readily apparent. A tree surgeon will be able to assess the tree to determine whether there is other underlying weakness. perhaps caused by undiagnosed diseases, which may cause further risks and issues if not tackled.

Avoid DIY tree repairs. The temptation to tackle tree damage on your own may be strong, but DIY tree repairs can pose significant risks. Without the proper knowledge, equipment, and experience, DIY attempts can lead to further damage to the tree, property, or even serious personal injury, to yourself or bystanders.

Respect common DIY risks. There is a range of common risks associated with DIY tree work. These include improper pruning techniques, using inadequate tools, and underestimating the complexity of the task.

Daniel advises: “Professional tree surgeons have the expertise and equipment needed to safely and effectively address storm damage. They can carry out a thorough assessment of the tree, identifying any structural weaknesses, hidden hazards, or signs of disease or decay.

“Based on an assessment, a qualified, accredited tree surgeon will develop a tailored plan to mitigate the damage and restore the tree’s health and stability. This may involve pruning away damaged branches, providing structural support, or, in severe cases, removing the tree altogether.”

It’s important to know what to look for in a tree surgeon. Daniel advises: “Ask for personal recommendations and look for credible online reviews. It’s also essential to look for experience, insurance, and professional accreditations, because you need to know that you can trust a tress surgeon to handle your tree care safely and responsibly.

“Don’t be afraid to ask for their insurance documents. Credible tree surgeons are always happy to do this. It’s important to select a tree surgeon with experience and a proven track record of delivering good results for their clients.”

Daniel stresses: “When faced with storm-damaged trees, the best course of action is to seek professional assistance from a trusted tree surgeon. By following the proper steps and entrusting the job to experienced professionals, property owners can ensure the safety and health of their trees for years to come.

“As we await the arrival of Storm Kathleen, property holders need to take steps to ensure their trees are in the best shape.”

https://doctortree.co.uk