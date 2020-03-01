Specifications, images and video. Public debut at the Geneva International Motor Show 2020

The attached video and images reveal Czinger Vehicles’ 21C hypercar

Production of the 21C is limited to 80 vehicles with road and track-oriented variants – both of which offer options and individual customisation

21C provides the ideal seating position to achieve optimal performance driving and weight distribution

Created by a small team of designers, engineers and scientists using a revolutionary, patented, production system

This proprietary production system enables design, engineering, optimisation and innovation in vehicle creation beyond what has previously been possible

The 21C is an all-wheel drive vehicle with a strong hybrid power train: An in-house developed 2.88-litre, flat crank V8 with twin turbos located mid-vehicle Two high output electric motors, each powering a front wheel with torque vectoring An ultra-light, seven-speed automated manual transmission gearbox Total output of 1250 hp (1233 bhp), redlining at 11,000 rpm

With 1250hp and dry weight under 1200kg, the all-wheel drive 21C features a true 1:1 power-to-weight ratio

Quarter mile time of 8.1 seconds and 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 1.9 seconds

0 to 186 mph (300 kph) to 0 in 15 seconds and 0 to 248 mph (400 kph) to 0 in 29 seconds

Global public debut at Geneva International Motor Show, press conference on 3 March, 11:00 – 11:15 CET

Watch the film: https://youtu.be/VgDu6RT-w7M

Czinger Vehicles has revealed the full specifications of its groundbreaking 21C hypercar, of which just 80 will be built. The reveal includes an in-depth look and explanation of Czinger’s in-house developed drivetrain and proprietary production and manufacturing technologies. The Czinger 21C is designed, built and manufactured in Los Angeles for the 21st century.

The Czinger 21C will debut next month at the Geneva International Motor Show 2020. Both a road and a track-orientated variant will be displayed at the booth (Hall 1, Booth 1030). Founder and CEO Kevin Czinger will introduce the Czinger brand and the 21C to the public on 3 March, 11:00 – 11:15 CET.

As a performance vehicle designer and manufacturer, Czinger seeks to achieve iconic design, revolutionary technology and dominating performance.

https://youtu.be/VgDu6RT-w7M

Revolutionary technology:

The 21C is manufactured using cutting-edge technology tools that are integrated into a patented production system. The Divergent-Czinger team has created this production system, including automated design and optimisation software, patented additive manufacturing driven processes, high accuracy automated assembly, and novel performance materials. The 21C is the first vehicle born from this revolutionary system.

This revolutionary technology enables Czinger’s design and engineering team to express 21st century art in performance and design. A 21st century look at coachbuilding, each 21C is assembled by a team of artisans, from the fit and finish of each and every part – from seat brackets to suspension components – to the hand-crafted carbon fibre and multi-layer, show quality paintwork.

Dominating performance:

Vehicle performance results from a design in which all parts have a precise purpose, are built to achieve that purpose and combine to work in harmony. The 21C embodies that approach to total vehicle design.

The 21C is designed and manufactured from the ground up by the Czinger team in Los Angeles, California. Lightweight, proprietary high-performance alloy and carbon fibre multi-material structures form the 21C chassis. Computationally engineered, printed and assembled, the chassis is home to an in-house designed strong hybrid powertrain that drives all four wheels. Achieving a true 1:1 power to weight ratio, a 2.88-litre, flat crank V8 with twin turbos located mid-vehicle, and an electric motor assigned to each front wheel drive the 21C to a 8.1 second quarter mile, 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) in 1.9 seconds, 0 to 186 mph (300 kph) to 0 in 15 seconds and 0 to 248 mph (400 kph) to 0 in 29 seconds. At 329hp (324bhp) per litre, Czinger’s priorities are clear – maximize power to weight and power efficiency.

Two continuous front traction motors and one combined crank-driven generator and starter (to ensure the power from the lithium-titanate batteries is readily available when needed) completes the strong hybrid set-up, which has 1250 hp (1233 bhp).

This is paired with a seven-speed sequential transaxle gearbox with a hydraulic actuated multi-plate clutch to complete the entire drivetrain, which is designed, developed and built by Czinger.

Below are the specifications for both the road and track variants of the 21C:

Model Dry weight Curb weight Powertrain Power to weight Downforce Top speed 21C 1183 kg 1250 kg 1250 hp at 10500 rpm 1:00 250 kg + @ 250 kph 432 kph 21C Lightweight track configuration 1151 kg 1218 kg 1250 hp at 10500 rpm 1:03 790 kg + @ 250 kph 380 kph



Iconic design:

The Czinger design team upholds the company ethos of next generation thinking. The 21C provides the ideal seating position to achieve optimal performance driving and weight distribution.

The 21C’s iconic design originates from the concept of functional art. Performance driven “Iine logic” gives rise to the car’s dramatic shape. Every opening (cut) line on the car connects two graphic or functional features, and strong, athletic surfaces flow and wrap around the car’s performance core. Rooted in aerodynamic efficiency, the 21C’s in-line seating creates a narrow cabin that pierces the air. The shrink-wrapped body hugs the chassis, tightly sculpting the front and rear overhang around the wheels.

Never has a production car combined all of these design elements. Czinger’s revolutionary technology enables this design breakthrough. The result is a car that looks like nothing else on the planet.

Geneva International Motor Show 2020 partners

Czinger has partnered with a range of industry-leading specialists to create a reception worthy of a 21st century hypercar brand, its customers and fan base, as well as the media at the Geneva International Motor Show 2020.

Alcantara has partnered with Czinger to supply a range of cutting-edge and next-generation material applications for the interior of every 21C. Alcantara, a company likewise driven by proprietary technology and iconic design, has also worked with Czinger on its booth design (Hall 1, booth 1030), and will customise the walls in Czinger’s VIP space.

Caber Coffee and Rancilio Group will ensure that the stand is well caffeinated throughout the Geneva International Motor Show 2020, for both press (3-4) and public (5-15) days, and available to all accredited and invited journalists and attendees.

California-based sunglasses brand Mr. Leight will showcase a range of frames and lenses on the Czinger stand throughout the show. These frames feature lens tints coordinated to the 21C’s glass and paint. With parallels to Czinger, Mr. Leight is a father-son brand headquartered in Los Angeles, California and creates beautifully designed, exquisitely detailed pieces, that balance classic and contemporary influences for a next-generation audience.

Michelin has also collaborated with Czinger to work with the 21st century performance car brand’s tire development to deliver its impressive performance figures.

Finally, Vitra AG will showcase a selection of their Californian furniture designs, such as Charles and Rae Eames, on the Czinger stand. Blending sophistication in Eames Lounge chairs and versatile Soft Work sofas and workspaces by British designers Edward Barber and Jay Osgerby. The Czinger booth will be a destination to relax and work while surrounded by cutting-edge technologies and design.

Czinger’s global debut will be at the Geneva International Motor Show 2020 (press days 3 – 4 March, public days 5 – 15 March 2020) in Hall 1, Booth 1030. Czinger’s press conference will take place on 3 March, 11:00 – 11:15 CET.

For media information on the launch, brand, 21C and interviews with the Czinger executive team at Geneva International Motor Show 2020 and in the future months, please use media.czinger.com or the contacts below.

Czinger’s previous films, captured at California’s iconic Bixby Bridge and Big Sur https://youtu.be/1pqfL1lIvg4 and testing at Alameda Naval base https://youtu.be/vyhYcgg0RQM can be found in the YouTube links and full assets at www.media.czinger.com