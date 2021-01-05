New data from a leading insurance comparison website has revealed a 132% spike in demand for food courier cover since the start of October, compared to the same period last year.

The figures from Quotezone.co.uk, which compare the new data to the same period last year, also show an unprecedented 188% jump in premiums for fast food delivery insurance, which covers the likes of Just Eat and Deliveroo.

Overall, courier insurance was up 140% since the start of October. Insurance for car delivery drivers had the highest growth across all sectors, followed by motorcycles and scooters. However, bicycle courier insurance has seen little growth throughout 2020.

Responding to the growing demand for food courier insurance, Greg Wilson, founder of Quotezone.co.uk,says: “With strict Covid restrictions in many parts of the country forcing bars, restaurants and hotels right across the hospitality sector to either close their doors or adjust to serve take out food, many consumers have turned to these deliverable meals to replace nights out and support their local communities

“While some of this increased demand for couriers might be temporary, it does explain why there has been a sharp spike in people taking out courier insurance, creating an army of ‘Santa’s Little Helpers’ ready to take the reins in the run up to Christmas. A welcome development in a year where the UK saw a record number of redundancies.”

Quotezone.co.uk compares courier insurance quotes for cars, vans, bikes and lorries. There are likely to be more risks associated with driving courier vans or cars than other vehicles so having a good and accurate insurance policy, at a competitive price, is important.

Courier insurance is designed to cover vehicles that perform multiple pick-ups and drop-offs within a specific area. If your business has multiple vehicles, courier fleet insurance might be the cheaper, more efficient option. It might also be worth looking into goods-in-transit insurance, which can cover the goods while out on delivery.