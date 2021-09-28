The last year saw unprecedented changes in the business world like never before. Owing to the Covid-19 pandemic, organizations globally were forced to rethink their entire operational strategy and embrace digitalization sooner than they’d planned.

One such change has been the sudden unforeseen rise in the number of globally distributed teams. From start-ups to SMEs, more and more businesses are considering setting up remote teams offshore to help them scale their business and accelerate their digital transformative initiatives.

But how can building a globally distributed engineering team be beneficial? Let’s explore.

A massive pool of tech talent

Today, skills shortages in the West are at an all-time high. In fact, according to a BBC report, demand for developers in the U.K. rose by 15.5% over the last year. On the other hand, according to Korn Ferry, over 85 million jobs could go unfilled by 2030 because of the global talent shortage.

In such a scenario, where can businesses find the talent that they are looking for? The answer is offshore.

Long-term value

Building a globally distributed engineering team isn’t about outsourcing your development processes to an external third-party vendor. It’s about building a dedicated offshore team with engineers who are hand-picked to your specific requirements.

This means that you get access to a fully integrated tech team that is 100% focused on the vision and goals of your company, and engaged with the success of the business.

Again, you’re not hiring one-off developers who will create mediocre software. It’s about gaining the maximum long-term value, through cost optimization, speed of delivery, and top-notch software.

Wrapping Up

The bottom line is, you don’t have to be limited by geographical location when looking for skilled engineers. Going offshore and building distributed teams allow you to access global talent and expertise at lower costs as compared to the West. However, it isn’t about finding the lowest price, it’s about finding the right people — people who can consistently deliver value to your business.