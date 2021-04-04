Does the thought of edible weed gummies excite you? If you’re unfamiliar with what Delta 8 gummies are, read this article as we dive deeper into what they are. Delta 8 is a cannabinoid produced from hemp. Since it contains THC, it leads to a hallucinating effect but definitely less than that of a Delta 9 THC. What’s even is more exciting about these gummies? Unlike your standard marijuana, this stuff is being sold legally without a prescription.

Where do these gummies come from?

Delta 8 is a naturally occurring substance found in cannabis and is derived from hemp. Hemp, on the other hand, is a legal definition of marijuana that has less than 0.3 per cent THC. Therefore, all the Delta 8 gummies sold in stores are hemp-derived; they come from plants with low Delta 9 THC and low Delta 8 THC. Delta 8 doesn’t grow in abundance in any plant whether it is hemp or marijuana; it is actually extracted by isolating and pulling out CBD. And once that CBD is isolated, they use processes that include acids. That’s how CBD is converted into Delta 8 THC and then into gummies.

How’re Delta 8 THC gummies different from weed THC and do they actually get one high?

Delta-9 THC is found in weed (marijuana or pot). When you consume weed THC edible or gummy, you may feel paranoid; your anxiety may alleviate or you may feel dizzy. Although Delta 8 THC gummies act the same way as a weed THC but it doesn’t have all those paranoid, stoned feelings. In this way, eating a Delta 8 gummy will give you a feeling of relaxation, a more clear-headed feeling. Often people report that these gummies help with bettering sleep quality, managing anxiety and helping deal with pain levels. At the same time, it doesn’t feel like one is losing control of himself.

What’s the taste like?

A lot of people refer to its taste as an earthy one. They seem like kind of a harder, overly chewy gummy compared to a regular gummy found on the shelves of a chocolate store. The aftertaste has a slight tinge of tartness and cannabis. Overall, the gummies are sweet and often termed as delectable! Usually, a serving of 20 mg a gummy is enough for most people

Recommended Dosage

Check the labels on the delta 8 gummies as it is considered legal because it is from a hemp plant, which also means that it should also have less than 0.3 per cent weed THC in it. Delta 8 THC is considered legal under the pharmacy bill (2018) but it still needs to have less than 0.3 per cent weed THC. So just confirm that the product that you’re buying is considered as legal.

Are there any factors I should keep in mind before purchasing Delta 8 gummies?

Apart from considering the recommended dosage mentioned earlier in this article, make sure you purchase the gummies from a verified and trusted source.