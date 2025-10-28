Flagship CHERY TIGGO 9 launched with range-topping spec and Chery Super Hybrid powertrain as standard

Flagship seven-seat CHERY TIGGO 9 CSH confirmed for the UK, with deliveries to commence in December from 25+ dealers

Exclusively powered by the world-class, all-wheel drive, self-charging Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) powertrain, capable of 428 PS and a 650+-mile range, of which 91 is EV-only

71 kW DC rapid charging available, taking the CHERY TIGGO 9 CSH from 30-80% in 18 minutes, supported by 6.6 kW V2L

Available exclusively in Summit grade, the CHERY TIGGO 9 CSH specification matches its range-topping status

CHERY-designed tech to make real life a breeze, including “Hello CHERY” Virtual Assistant, high-speed 15.6-inch 2.5K touchscreen, 540-degree camera, alongside remote engine and air-con and app-based charging, plus much more

Front seats feature massage, heating and cooling; the second row is heated and ventilated, and third-row air-conditioning completes the cabin

Ionised air filtration delivers purified air free of particulates, dust and pollen, while Pet Mode cools the cabin and alerts of pets inside

The most high-spec audio fitted to any CHERY – 14-speaker SONY system includes driver headrest speakers as standard

Priced at £43,105 OTR* with a comprehensive 7-year/100,000-mile warranty for long-term peace of mind

Optimised by Chery International’s European R&D centre, the CHERY TIGGO 9 CSH offers buyers a smart new choice in one of the UK’s most popular segments

Pre-order book now open through cherycar.co.uk

London, 23 October 2025

The CHERY TIGGO 9 CSH marks the beginning of a new flagship era for CHERY in the UK – a premium seven-seat SUV that blends intelligent design, efficient all-wheel drive hybrid power and everyday happiness. Sitting proudly at the top of the CHERY TIGGO range, it combines comfort, performance and innovation, embodying CHERY’s belief that every journey should bring joy.

With customer deliveries expected from December 2025, the CHERY TIGGO 9 CSH will be available through more than 25 CHERY retailers across the UK, priced from £43,105 OTR*. It arrives exclusively in the luxurious Summit specification, powered by the Chery Super Hybrid (CSH) self-charging system – the most advanced and efficient hybrid technology parent company, Chery International, has ever produced.

The CHERY TIGGO 9 CSH pairs a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol engine with twin electric motors and a 3-speed Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT). Together, they deliver 428 PS and 580 Nm of torque – taking the seven-seater from 0–62 mph in just 5.4 seconds. Despite this performance, it remains remarkably efficient, offering over 650 miles of total range and 91 miles of pure electric driving (WLTP).

Though self-charging, the state-of-the-art 34.46 kWh M3P battery supports DC rapid charging up to 71 kW, replenishing 30–80% in around 18 minutes, and features 6.6 kW Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capability to power anything from laptops to campsite lighting. With six driving modes (Eco, Normal, Sport, Snow, Sand and Off-Road) and standard all-wheel drive, the CHERY TIGGO 9 CSH is engineered for all conditions.

Inside, the exclusive Summit specification – the only specification offered for the CHERY TIGGO 9 CSH, but range-topping for other vehicles – creates an atmosphere of calm sophistication. Heated and ventilated eco leather seats feature front and rear, with front seat passengers treated to a multi-programme massage function. In the back row, air-conditioning has been added, ensuring every passenger travels in comfort.

CHERY’s C-PURE green cabin technology delivers exemplary air quality through CN95 filtration, air purification and self-cleaning ventilation. Silent Glass and acoustic insulation maintain serenity, while the 12-way driver’s seat with massage, lumbar and automatic memory functions adjust automatically when entering or exiting the car. Dual-zone climate control, a heated steering wheel, and multi-colour ambient lighting further enhance occupant well-being on every drive.

The digital experience is led by a 15.6-inch 2.5K touchscreen paired with a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and Head-Up Display (HUD). Powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8155 chipset, the system is fast and fluid, with wireless Apple CarPlay®, Android Auto™, 50W cooled wireless charging and seamless OTA/FOTA updates.

A 14-speaker SONY audio system – the most advanced ever fitted to any CHERY TIGGO – surrounds the cabin in rich, immersive sound, with headrest speakers for the driver. The onboard “Hello CHERY” Virtual Assistant offers natural voice control for all major cockpit functions, while the CHERY smartphone app enables remote start, cabin pre-conditioning and charging management.

Every feature of the CHERY TIGGO 9 CSH has been shaped around real-world convenience. Highlights include a Smart Power tailgate with key-sensing auto-opening function, a 540-degree camera system, automatic parking, and remote engine and climate start. Pet Mode maintains a cool, ventilated cabin if pets are briefly left inside, while a fully reclining front passenger seat allows total relaxation on longer journeys, too.

The 2,800 mm wheelbase enables a true seven-seat layout (2+3+2), with an electrically sliding and reclining second row, and a third row that folds flat to create up to 819/2,021 litres of boot space. A 1.3-metre panoramic sunroof further adds to the sense of light and openness.

The CHERY TIGGO 9 CSH’s exterior expresses quiet confidence – modern, harmonious and perfectly proportioned. Designed around the golden ratio (0.618), it achieves both aesthetic balance and aerodynamic efficiency. A bold front grille, signature LED lighting, and a full-width rear light bar establish presence, complemented by refined chrome detailing and 20-inch bright machined alloy wheels.

Five carefully curated exterior colours are available – Arctic White Mist, Eclipse Black, Forest Green, Slate Grey and Nightfall Ice Grey – each designed to highlight the car’s elegant silhouette and premium finish.

Safety is central to CHERY’s engineering philosophy. The CHERY TIGGO 9 CSH’s structure uses 85% high-strength steel, with 21% hot-formed steel in key areas to maximise rigidity and occupant protection. A total of ten airbags – including a far-side centre airbag between driver and passenger – protect occupants in every direction.

The 19 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) fitted as standard include Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Emergency Lane Keep (ELK) alongside Blind Spot Detection (BSD), Rear Cross Traffic Alert and Braking (RCTA/RCTB), Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB), Traffic Jam Assist (TJA), Integrated Cruise Assistance (ICA), Intelligent Headlight Control (IHC) and Automatic Parking Assistance (APA); with the majority of these systems being able to be controlled via the swipe down shortcut function on the touch screen.

The Chery Super Hybrid battery offers IP68 waterproofing, 24-hour health monitoring, a 590 MPa reinforced steel underbody shield and an 8-year warranty as standard for the battery for complete peace of mind.

Developed with input from Chery International’s European R&D centre, the CHERY TIGGO 9 CSH has been fine-tuned for UK and European roads. Ride, steering and chassis balance have been optimised to deliver smooth, stable and confident performance across all conditions.

With its intelligent hybrid powertrain, serene seven-seat interior and thoughtful technology, the CHERY TIGGO 9 CSH embodies everything the brand stands for: progress, comfort, and everyday happiness. From school runs to grand tours, the CHERY TIGGO 9 CSH is a flagship for life’s every chapter.

Priced at £43,105 OTR*, deliveries will begin in December 2025 through 25+ CHERY dealers in the UK, with pre-orders now open at cherycar.co.uk. Finance deals will be available from 1.9% APR, with prices starting from just £499 per month**. Terms and conditions apply.

OTR Cash Price £43,105.00 Customer Deposit £4,536.50 Test Drive Voucher £0.00 Deposit Contribution £0.00 Total Deposit £4,536.50 Total Amount of Credit £38,568.50 Agreement Term 48 Annual Mileage 8,000 Excess Per Mile 10p Option to Purchase Fee £1.00 47 Payments £499.00 Optional Final Payment £17,226.00 Interest Charges £2,110.50 Annual Fixed Interest Rate 1.88% APR 1.90% Total Amount Payable £45,216.50

* All prices correct at time of writing. Terms and conditions apply.

** Representative 1.90% APR, on CHERY TIGGO 9 Summit PHEV.

Representative Example based on 8,000 miles per annum. Credit available subject to status.

UK residents 18+. Guarantees may be required.

This offer is available to Retail customers only and is not available in conjunction with any other offers unless specified.

Images shown are for illustration purposes only.

With Personal Contract Purchase, once you have paid all of your regular monthly repayments you can either 1) Pay the Optional Final Repayment and own the car. 2) Part exchange the car for a new one (subject to settlement of your existing agreement, new agreements are subject to status). 3) Return the car to Creation without paying the optional final repayment. Providing you’ve not exceeded the maximum agreed mileage and the car is in good condition (fair wear and tear accepted) you will have nothing further to pay. If the vehicle has exceeded the maximum agreed mileage then a charge of 10p +VAT per excess mile applies.

Offers may be varied or withdrawn at any time.

OMODA&JAECOO UK is an Appointed Representative of Automotive Compliance Ltd, who is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA No 497010). Automotive Compliance Ltd’s permissions as a Principal Firm allows OMODA&JAECOO UK to act as a credit broker, not as a lender, for the introduction to a limited number of lenders and to act as an agent on behalf of the insurer for insurance distribution activities only. We are a credit broker and not a lender. We can introduce you to a limited number of lenders and their finance products. We are not an independent financial advisor and we act as their agent for this introduction. We may advise you on the products, subject to your personal circumstances, though you are not obliged to take our advice or recommendation. We do not charge you a fee for our services. Whichever lender we introduce you to, we will typically receive commission from them (either a fixed fee or a fixed percentage of the amount you borrow). For your reassurance, all of the lenders we work with could pay commission at different rates, but the commission we receive does not influence the interest rate you will pay. Our aim is to secure finance for you at the lowest interest rate you are eligible for from our panel of lenders. If you ask us what the amount of commission is, we will tell you in good time before the Finance agreement is executed. All finance applications are subject to status, terms and conditions apply.