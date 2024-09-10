Design North secures raft of new interior commissions on Newcastle’s iconic Grey Street

Design North has won commissions to improve interiors across Grey Stree

A North East design practice has won a raft of new commissions to transform several interiors the length and breadth of Newcastle’s iconic Grey Street.

The move will see Hoults Yard-based Design North – part of the expanding Architects Group – develop highly creative new concepts for the interiors of some of the region’s most stunning buildings.

The Earl Grey House, the former Bagnall & Kirkwood building, a new flagship building society branch at Grey’s Monument, and the Grade 1 Listed Theatre Royal are among the prestigious interior design commissions secured by the seven-strong practice.

Previous interior commissions completed by the firm on the internationally renowned street include Norfolk House, Lloyds Court, 33 and 60 Grey St, and Churchill House.

On adjoining streets, designs to transform The Spire at the northern entrance to the Tyne Bridge, and the Great Run Company building on its southern entrance have also been provided by the firm. These properties now offer grade A office space while the former AIB building on Collingwood Street has been converted into exclusive residential apartments.

Its current design concepts will soon see the transformation of a listed building on Mosley Street into a fine-dining restaurant, bar and aparthotel, along with the redevelopment of a Pilgrim Street property into a ‘stunning’, high-class cocktail lounge and bar.

However, the company says the jewel in the crown is its latest commission for the much-loved Theatre Royal.

This renowned building, which has been situated at the top of Grey Street since it opened in 1837, is updating some of its facilities as part of plans to provide visitors and theatre goers with a range of more accessible services.

Scott Stewart, design director at Design North, said: “Grey Street is a much-loved destination for all visiting the city centre and it’s wonderful that we have played an integral part in reforming its buildings in recent years.

“The icing on the cake is the Theatre Royal commission. It’s a building I walk past almost daily and to have an opportunity to work on such an iconic building here in Newcastle is a dream come true.

“Our business thrives on creating modern yet classical interior designs to complement the existing buildings in which they reside. The new designs offer stimulating environments and very different experiences from what already exists in these externally stunning, listed buildings.

“We have a passion for beautiful, eye-catching design and to be able to deliver these within the heart of this fine city is a true privilege.”