TaperedPlus Partners with Alt Labs to revolutionise roofing sector with Augmented Reality system

L-R Aman Chahal of TaperedPlus and Imran Anwar of Alt Labs test out the unique and cost-effective technology that allows smartphones and tablets to be used to scan roof dimensions

TaperedPlus, a national leader in the design and supply of flat roofing and insulation systems, is currently evaluating a bespoke Augmented Reality (AR) system that could prove a gamechanger within the roofing industry.

Developed by award-winning digital innovators Alt Labs on behalf of the Teesside-headquartered company, the software enables smartphones and tablets to be used to scan a flat roof, providing instant and highly accurate measurements.

Unlike other applications currently being used within the roofing industry, it does not require significant investment in hardware or expensive monthly subscription packages, which can cost many thousands of pounds per user per year.

The Alt Labs technology automatically uploads the data to TaperedPlus’s internal system, converting it into technical blueprints – a process at least ten times quicker than traditional measuring methods, particularly when applied to complex flat roof designs. It also eliminates the element of human error.

Alt Labs, based in Middlesbrough, was approached by TaperedPlus to deliver a solution that would enhance efficiency. It developed bespoke software utilising light detection and ranging (LiDAR) sensors incorporated into Apple smartphones and iPads. This uses light emitted from a sensor to measure the range to a target object, allowing augmented reality to place markers that plot key points of a roof for precise measurements.

The technology is both highly secure and easily scalable and can be adapted for immersive technology, including Virtual Reality headsets.

Part of TaperedPlus’s ambitious growth plans, the project follows a recent £5.5 million investment by equity investor BGF along with achieving B Corp accreditation, reflecting its commitment to targeting inefficiency within its procedures.

It is also working with academics at Teesside University as part of a separate initiative to develop a unique system that uses Artificial Intelligence (AI) to streamline its technical drawing processes.

Aman Chahal, co-founder and CEO of TaperedPlus, said: “We are thrilled to be at the forefront of technological innovation within the roofing industry. This AR system will significantly enhance our efficiency and accuracy, allowing us to better serve our customers and contribute to more sustainable building practices. The integration of AR and AI marks a significant milestone in our digital transformation, opening up new possibilities for growth and innovation.”

Imran Anwar, CEO of Alt Labs, added: “Our bespoke solution leverages cutting-edge technology to transform how roof measurements are captured and processed, setting new standards for the industry. This technology is not only innovative but versatile, with the potential for wide-ranging applications across multiple sectors. By utilising LiDAR and augmented reality, we are able to provide unprecedented accuracy and efficiency, which could prove a real gamechanger.”