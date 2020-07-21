Planning to build on a sloped lot? You are not alone. Many homeowners in the United States are now considering building on the sloped pieces of land. The inclined grounds are more affordable to acquire, and they offer stunning views. Also, the sloped pieces of land provide a better aesthetic appeal for the home.

However, custom homes on sloped lots require proper considerations and design solutions for them to be durable and give the desired look. This guide will discuss the best three design solutions for building in an inclined land.

Cut and fill design

Cut and fill to remove sand from the raised part of the slope, and adding it on the lower part. It is the process of filling up the slope to be on the same level. This design is ideal for people who own the piece of land but would like the house to rest on flat ground. However, it requires high initial costs because you must outsource labor and machinery for the process. If done well, the cut and fill design can make an appealing home on the slope.

Silts design

This is another incredible design for people looking forward to constructing on sloping plans. Unlike cut and fill, the homeowner does not remove or add any soil in the land. Instead, they use steel or long and durable posts to support the building on the lower side. You may read these tips to learn more about how you can save costs and time before commencing the construction. Nevertheless, don’t forget to hire an experienced construction manager to oversee the process and ensure that the lower part of the building is well supported and does not fall.

Split level design

The split design is ideal for people who have no problem building the house on the slope as it is. If you choose this design, you will build your house on the hill, provided that the foundation is strong. This means that some parts of the house will be on a raised level than the others. The design is excellent, and it allows the homeowner to enjoy a wide array of great features.

Factors to consider when building on a sloped lot

As earlier mentioned, the process of building on a slope is not easy. It thus requires careful considerations irrespective of the design you intend to apply. Consider the following factors to get the best out of your slope house.

Understand the soil

Find out the type of soil in the slope. The light soil may not be ideal for the cut and fill solutions because they will be prone to corrosion. If possible, find a surveyor to examine the soil type first before you construct it.

Seek permission

Inform your local authorities first before you proceed with the construction. Some states prohibit construction on inclined land, while others have strict regulations on the same. Get the right permits before you go ahead with the building.

Understand the drainage systems

Drainage is a common concern for people living in sloped pieces of land. The right drainage systems should direct the water into the right place to prevent your home from being swayed away by water. If the drainage system for the water is on the raised position, install a water pump to channel it in the right direction.

Exposure to natural elements

People looking forward to building on elevated land must understand the exposure of the property to natural elements. The sloped topography could be prone to erosion and other adverse effects. If the place has a history of such impacts, plant trees, and plants keep your compound and house safe.

Access

Many sloppy areas are hard to navigate. Before you construct, find out the accessibility of the area when using the various modes of transport. Proper analysis of the pathways will ensure that the passengers and pedestrians reach their destinations quickly.

Costs

Get the right cost estimates for the sloping building. If you intend to build retaining walls or cut and fill, you will incur more charges, although the costs will be worth it. Other factors, too, may affect the price. Create your budget and choose the ideal design for your budget.

A well-built slope house is a valuable investment. However, you should seek expert help to help you. The right contractor will examine the piece of land and help you get the proper permits. The professional will also help you come up with appealing designs and for the building. Besides the expert, you should understand the pros and cons of the sloping building so that you may make an informed decision.