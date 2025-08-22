DEVELOPERS BRING IN “EXPERTS” TO CREATE NEW STYLE HOME FOR SOUTH TYNESIDE DEVELOPMENT

THE COMPANY behind a successful South Tyneside housing development have brought in a group of experts to consult on a new version of a popular home – its customers.

Oakley Homes has created The Ropery at Hebburn, a development of 100 two, three and four bedroom houses which is now on phase two after phase one sold out completely.

And now the house builder has unveiled a new layout for its three bedroom Alexander home, after taking on board feedback from buyers asking for it to be more open plan.

The new style Alexander will be on show at a view house event on Saturday 30 August, where visitors will not only be able to see the flexible living space but will also be entered into a draw for a luxury hamper.

The desire for an open plan style home is part on a national trend, with more than 60 per cent of UK buyers now listing this as a priority.*

At the same time a report by the World Green Building Council reports that natural light in a home – which is improved by an open plan layout – improves productivity, mood and overall health.

“An open play layout offers the best of all worlds,” said Andrew Elderbrant, one of the founders of Oakley Homes.

“It is fantastic for entertaining, it allows families to communicate and be together rather than everyone being in separate rooms and it improves the flow of natural light.

“These were all priorities for potential buyers and we took all of these suggestions on board and have come up with a new design which we believe ticks every box.”

Anyone wanting to be among the first to see the house can register in advance to attend on August 30, at The Alexander Open Plan Launch Event at The Ropery, Hebburn Tickets, Sat, Aug 30, 2025 at 10:30 AM | Eventbrite where visitors will also be able to enjoy free refreshments.

The Ropery has been a huge success to date, thanks to its first class transport links and its closeness to a range of local amenities including schools and green spaces.

There are six different house types on the development ranging from a two bedroom semi to a four bedroom detached home.

Further details of all the homes at The Ropery are available at www.oakley-homes.co.uk