Goodwood announces 83rd Members’ Meeting dates

Goodwood is delighted to announce that the 83rd Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport will take place on Saturday 18 and Sunday 19 April 2026.

The historic Goodwood Motor Circuit springs into action as the Goodwood Road Racing Club comes together for a weekend of thrilling racing and on-track celebrations, all culminating in a spectacular party on Saturday evening.

The event’s varied schedule has, in recent years, included Shoot-Outs with the likes of GT3 cars and modern sidecars; demonstrations of legendary cars such as Ayrton Senna’s first Grand Prix winner; and the very latest motorsport machinery with Cadillac Hertz Team JOTA’s 2025 Cadillac V-Series.R LMDh at the 82nd Members’ Meeting.

A full programme of thirteen races, sees drivers and riders from across the motorsport world go head-to-head in everything from the Edwardian giants of the S.F. Edge Trophy to the classic Grand Prix motorcycles of the Hailwood Trophy.

When do tickets go on sale?

Early bird tickets for the 83rd Members’ Meeting presented by Audrain Motorsport are on sale now to Goodwood Road Racing Club Members. Fellows can purchase from Thursday 28 August. Tickets for the Festival of Speed presented by Mastercard and Goodwood Revival will go on sale at goodwood.com later in the year.

Join the Goodwood Road Racing Club to receive priority booking and a 10% discount on tickets as well as additional on-event benefits. Further details of the 2026 motorsport event season will be announced in the coming months and media accreditation for the Festival of Speed and Goodwood Revival will open in early 2026.