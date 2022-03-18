Gray Fox, the North East-based IT & business management consultancy, has introduced a ‘Digital accelerator’ toolkit for SMEs to highlight the role technology can play in their growth strategies.

As part of a three-day programme Gray Fox applies its unique diagnostic and strategy tools to identify critical areas of a business that can be enhanced through the use of digital solutions, which will improve operations, productivity and profitability.

The programme involves an alignment workshop, which helps owners understand how digital technologies can support the culture and business goals.

This is followed up with an appraisal of business’ current digital footprint including data quality, cyber security, technology, and the overall governance and support of IT. Finally, Gray Fox work with the business to create the strategic plan and investment programme.

Alistair McLeod, CEO of Gray Fox, said: “SMEs are less digitally mature, often investing in technology in a piecemeal approach, as and when they need it. Businesses of all sizes use IT to some degree, but often their pace of growth outstrips their use of technology.

“This often leads to an outdated approach that will unwittingly hamper future growth where IT is seen as a requirement rather than being a tool to improve business. However, with a changed mindset and a business growth strategy that integrates digitalisation, SMEs can be more competitive and effective.

“Our digital diagnostic provides a holistic view of how IT and technology can be integral to success business growth.”