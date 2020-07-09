DIGITAL technology has ensured care home residents can continue their art classes with a creative ageing charity.

Residents at The Oaks Care Home, on Durban Street, Blyth, have been utilising digital conferencing software Zoom to connect with Equal Arts associate, Sam Burgess.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the home has been closed to all but essential visitors since March, which had stopped the art sessions from taking place.

Using tablet computers, however, Sam has been able to conduct the first online session, which saw residents painting water colour flowers.

Resident Nancy Forsyth said: “I had never done anything like that before. It was so lovely to see our friend Sam again.”

Fellow resident Florence Cole added: “What a fabulous new experience it was.”

Following the success of the session, arts and crafts activities with Equal Arts will continue via digital conferencing technology until visitor restrictions have been lifted.

Angela Hedley, activities coordinator at The Oaks Care Home, said: “When the home closed to non-essential visitors, the Equal Arts sessions were put on hold.

“It had been a while since the last session, so we thought we’d trial a digital session, getting Equal Arts associate Sam on the tablet computers to answer residents’ questions and give direction while residents painted with water colours.

“It worked really well, and the residents enjoyed seeing and speaking to Sam again, so we’re going to continue on a regular basis.”