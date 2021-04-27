Digitopia Continues Momentum With 100% Year on Year Revenue Growth and Further International Expansion Plans

The leading digital maturity consultancy has doubled its employee headcount and received angel investment to drive further growth

April, London, UK – Digitopia, the leading digital maturity consultancy, has today announced that it has achieved 100% year on year growth in revenue from 2019 to 2020, having expanded its operations into the Middle East and Africa, and received angel funding to help bolster its position within the market. The organisation has also doubled its employee headcount from 10 to 20.

Despite the challenges introduced by the COVID-19 pandemic, Digitopia’s business operations grew significantly in 2020, following the continued development of its key solution, the Digital Maturity Index, and a significant growth in its customer base.

At the end of 2019, Digitopia was operating with 30 customers, and following a strong start to the year, the organisation has grown this number to over 100 in 2021, including names such as Bridgestone, Siemens, Vodafone, DHL and Aviva.

Growth in revenue, customers and staffing numbers has also been met with expansion into new markets. In 2020, Digitopia set up remote operations in the Middle East and Africa. In line with its strong start to 2021, the organisation now aims to grow its operations across Europe, and plans to expand into SouthEast Asia and Greater China, with offices opening in Singapore, Shanghai and Dubai.

In February, Digitopia received Angel funding from Cypriot entrepreneur, Ahmet Bilgen. The investment will be used for the organisation’s planned further expansion into international markets, as well as continued product development.

Halil Aksu, co-founder of Digitopia, said: “2020 was a challenging year for everyone, but thanks to the extraordinary work and dedication of our team at Digitopia, we can be extremely proud of the progression that the organisation has made during that time.

“As the world continues to become ever more reliant on technology, digital transformation has been an enabler, not only allowing companies to continue operating, but to develop and grow even further. At Digitopia, we’re proud of the work that our customers are doing to improve their digital maturity, and are eager to help them continue to measure their progress as we step into a better normal.”