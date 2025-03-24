Discover the Magic of Tropical Birdland: A Hidden Gem in Leicestershire

Nestled in the charming village of Desford, Leicestershire, Tropical Birdland offers a vibrant and unforgettable experience for nature lovers, families, and anyone with a soft spot for exotic creatures. This unique attraction is home to over 250 birds from around the world, including parrots, macaws, toucans, hornbills, and many other tropical species. It’s more than just a bird sanctuary—it’s an immersive encounter with the beauty and personality of the avian world.

A Tropical Paradise in the UK

From the moment you enter Tropical Birdland, you’re transported into a lush environment filled with the sounds of squawks, chirps, and whistles. The park’s carefully maintained habitat is designed to mimic the natural surroundings of the birds it houses, giving visitors a sense of being in a faraway rainforest.

One of the main attractions is the Free-Flying Area, where large parrots and macaws are allowed to roam freely. It’s not uncommon for a curious bird to land on your shoulder or gently inspect your hat. This interactive experience is a hit with both adults and children, offering up-close moments that are as memorable as they are Instagram-worthy.

Walk the Parrot Path

The Parrot Path is a guided walkway that takes you past a variety of bird enclosures, each one home to species with their own quirks and colors. Staff are always on hand to provide fascinating facts and stories about the birds’ personalities, backgrounds, and care routines. You can even buy special bird food to hand-feed some of the parrots yourself—a highlight for many visitors.

Fun for All Ages

Tropical Birdland is a brilliant day out for families. The park includes a large wooden adventure play area where children can burn off energy while adults relax nearby. There’s also a well-stocked café offering snacks, hot meals, and drinks, plus a gift shop packed with bird-themed souvenirs.

During peak seasons and school holidays, the park often hosts special events, including educational talks, bird demonstrations, and themed days, making repeat visits worthwhile.

Conservation and Care

Behind the fun lies a serious commitment to conservation and education. Tropical Birdland plays a role in breeding and caring for rare and endangered species, and the knowledgeable staff are passionate about raising awareness of the threats these birds face in the wild. It’s a place where entertainment meets education, leaving visitors with a deeper appreciation for our feathered friends.

Plan Your Visit

Tropical Birdland is open seasonally, typically from spring through autumn, with varying hours depending on the time of year. It’s advisable to check their official website before planning your trip. Tickets are reasonably priced, and family passes are available.

Whether you’re an animal enthusiast, a parent looking for a fun day out, or simply someone curious about tropical wildlife, Tropical Birdland offers a one-of-a-kind adventure right in the heart of the English countryside.