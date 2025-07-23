Discover the National Parks in the North East of England: Nature, History, and Adventure Await

Introduction: Nature at Its Best in the North East

The North East of England is a region blessed with wild beauty, historical landmarks, and deep-rooted cultural heritage. For lovers of the great outdoors, the area is home to two magnificent National Parks: Northumberland National Park and parts of the North York Moors National Park. These protected landscapes offer visitors dramatic coastlines, ancient ruins, stargazing opportunities, and some of the UK’s most scenic walking trails.

In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore everything you need to know about these national parks in the North East of England — from their must-see attractions and walking routes to hidden gems, seasonal tips, and family-friendly activities.

Northumberland National Park: England’s Tranquil Wilderness

Where is Northumberland National Park?

Located in the far north of England, stretching from the Scottish border to just south of Hadrian’s Wall, Northumberland National Park is the northernmost and least populated of all UK national parks. This vast and unspoiled area covers over 1,000 square kilometres of rolling hills, moorlands, rivers, and ancient forests.

What Makes It Special?

Peace and solitude : With fewer visitors than other parks, it’s perfect for those seeking a quiet escape.

Hadrian’s Wall : A UNESCO World Heritage Site that runs through the park, with numerous forts and museums to visit.

Dark Skies : Home to the Northumberland International Dark Sky Park , the largest Gold Tier Dark Sky Park in Europe.

Kielder Water and Forest Park: Adjacent to the park, this area is ideal for outdoor activities, from cycling and kayaking to red squirrel spotting.

Top Attractions

1. Hadrian’s Wall and Roman Forts

Explore iconic Roman sites such as Housesteads , Vindolanda , and Chesters Roman Fort .

Walk along well-preserved sections of the wall with panoramic views across wild moorland.

2. The Cheviot Hills

These remote hills are perfect for hillwalkers and seasoned ramblers.

The Cheviot itself, at 815 metres, is the highest point in the park and offers breathtaking views on clear days.

3. Simonside Hills

Easily accessible from Rothbury, this range is known for its dramatic rocky crags and local myths.

Family-friendly circular walks are available.

4. The Sill: National Landscape Discovery Centre

An interactive hub for learning about the landscape, geology, and wildlife of Northumberland.

5. Kielder Observatory

Visit one of the UK’s premier stargazing sites with public events and expert-led astronomy nights.

North York Moors National Park: Where Moorland Meets Coast

Where is the North York Moors?

While most of the North York Moors National Park lies in North Yorkshire, its northern edge reaches into the North East, particularly Redcar and Cleveland and Middlesbrough, making it a valuable part of the North East’s national park landscape.

What Makes It Special?

Expansive heather moorland : Some of the largest in the UK, turning a vivid purple in late summer.

Historic seaside towns : Including Whitby , Staithes , and Robin Hood’s Bay .

Steam trains and historic abbeys : Experience vintage travel and gothic ruins.

Wildlife and nature trails: Spot everything from roe deer and curlews to otters and orchids.

Top Attractions

1. Whitby Abbey

The dramatic clifftop ruins that inspired Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

A historic town with a working harbour, quirky shops, and delicious fish and chips.

2. North Yorkshire Moors Railway

Ride a steam train from Pickering to Whitby, passing through Goathland (famous as Aidensfield in Heartbeat and a Harry Potter filming location).

3. Roseberry Topping

Located on the northern edge near Guisborough, this distinctive peak is often called the “Yorkshire Matterhorn”.

A popular and family-friendly walk with panoramic views over Teesside and the Moors.

4. Rievaulx Abbey and Helmsley

Stunning ruins nestled in a peaceful valley.

Combine a visit with a stroll through Helmsley’s charming market square.

5. Coastal Walks and Heritage Trails

Walk sections of the Cleveland Way National Trail for cliff-top views and fossil hunting.

Explore the Saltburn to Staithes route for a blend of nature and history.

Walking and Hiking in the North East’s National Parks

Whether you’re a casual stroller or a long-distance hiker, both parks offer a wealth of options:

Best Walks in Northumberland National Park

Hadrian’s Wall Path (Chollerford to Housesteads) – 8 miles of Roman history and scenic moorland.

The Cheviot Circular – A challenging 10-mile loop with rugged beauty and peaceful solitude.

Simonside Ridge Walk – 5 miles, moderate, with excellent views across Coquetdale.

Best Walks in North York Moors (North East Edge)

Roseberry Topping and Newton Wood – 3 miles, moderate, family-friendly.

Guisborough Forest and Walkway – Variety of routes suitable for all abilities.

Saltburn to Skinningrove Coastal Path – 5 miles of clifftop drama and industrial heritage.

Family-Friendly Adventures

Both national parks are well-equipped for children and families:

In Northumberland:

Walltown Country Park : Explore ruins, nature trails, and wildlife.

Kielder Water : Watersports, bike hire, and an adventure playground.

Bamburgh Castle and Alnwick Garden: Just outside the park, ideal for day trips.

In the North York Moors:

Whitby Town and Beach : Boat trips, arcades, and Dracula-themed tours.

The Moors National Park Centre at Danby : Hands-on exhibitions and adventure playground.

Saltburn-by-the-Sea: Victorian pier, funicular railway, and surf schools.

Wildlife and Natural Wonders

The North East’s parks are home to remarkable biodiversity:

Red squirrels (Kielder Forest)

Ospreys (Kielder and Upper Coquetdale)

Adders and stoats on moorland fringes

Wildflowers and butterflies in summer

Migratory birds along the coast and uplands

Conservation efforts across both parks help protect these rare species and their habitats, and many sites have bird hides, guided walks, and information boards.

Stargazing and Dark Skies

Northumberland: A Stargazer’s Paradise

Northumberland National Park is part of the Northumberland International Dark Sky Park, a designated Gold Tier location offering some of the darkest skies in Europe. Here you can:

See the Milky Way with the naked eye

Attend stargazing events at Kielder Observatory

Photograph meteor showers, aurora borealis, and constellations

Autumn and winter are peak times for dark sky viewing, especially during Orion’s Belt season and meteor showers like the Geminids in December.

Seasonal Highlights

Spring:

Lambing season in the dales

Wildflowers begin to bloom

Longer days for walking

Summer:

Heather in bloom (especially August in the Moors)

Best time for family trips and coastal visits

Perfect for camping and stargazing

Autumn:

Rich colours in forests and hillsides

Red deer rutting season

Crisp, clear skies for photography

Winter:

Snow-capped hills (Cheviots and Moors)

Dramatic landscapes and peace

Stargazing and winter walks

How to Get There

Northumberland National Park By car: Access via A69, A1, and B6341. By train: Nearest stations include Hexham and Haltwhistle. By bus: Seasonal services from Newcastle and local towns.

North York Moors (North East section) By car: Accessible from Middlesbrough, Guisborough, and Redcar. By train: Saltburn and Whitby stations. By bus: Regular services along the coast and inland villages.



Where to Stay

Camping and Glamping : Bellingham, Kielder, Osmotherley, and Danby.

Cottages and Lodges : Ideal for families and walkers.

B&Bs and Historic Inns : In market towns like Rothbury, Helmsley, and Whitby.

Eco-friendly stays: Several green-accredited lodges across both parks.

Why Visit the North East’s National Parks?

Diverse landscapes : From coast to hills, ancient ruins to modern observatories.

Low crowds : Especially compared to Lake District and Peak District.

Cultural heritage : Roman forts, gothic abbeys, and traditional market towns.

Outdoor adventure: Walks, wildlife, cycling, water sports, and stargazing.

Final Thoughts

The National Parks in the North East of England offer a unique blend of history, scenery, and serenity. Whether you’re planning a day out, a weekend getaway, or a full family holiday, Northumberland National Park and the North York Moors invite you to slow down, reconnect with nature, and discover the wilder side of England.

From Hadrian’s Wall walks and star-studded skies to coastal charm and moorland majesty, these protected landscapes are among the UK’s most underrated treasures.