Esh Winning site upgrades help improve water quality in County Durham

ByNWater

Environmental improvements at Esh Winning Sewage Treatment Works (STW) have been completed.

Northumbrian Water has invested £3m into improving and protecting the quality of water in local watercourses at Esh Winning.

The STW upgrade will enhance the final water quality being returned to the environment via the Priest Burn in County Durham. This improvement will positively affect the water quality in the River Deerness and downstream watercourses.

The work, which started in July 2024, was carried out by the water company’s partner, Esh-Stantec.

Jamie Oyebade, Northumbrian Water’s Project Manager, said: “The investment to install the new upgrades at Esh Winning will protect the water quality in local streams and rivers, and the environment.  The improvements will ensure the STW continues to serve the community effectively.”

