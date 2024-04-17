DJ Trevor Nelson to star in Fire Station’s Summer Party season

Ibiza in Symphony

LEGENDARY club DJ, radio host and TV presenter Trevor Nelson MBE will host one of three Summer Parties confirmed at The Fire Station in Sunderland – with more to be announced.

Trevor will perform at the venue’s outdoor performance space, The Parade Ground, on Saturday, August 23, but first the venue will be transformed into the fabled Mediterranean party island of Ibiza as it welcomes the return of its Summer Parties season with Ibiza in Symphony on Sunday, August 4.

Ibiza in Symphony is a visual and auditory feast for the senses and launched The Fire Station’s outdoor venue, The Parade Ground, last summer. The show will give partygoers the chance to dance the hours away to the biggest Ibiza anthems brought to you live by a 16-piece orchestra, singers and DJs.

Announcing the Summer Parties season, Venue Director Tamsin Austin explained: “The Fire Station has a brilliant outdoor space with a real yard party vibe. It’s a boutique and intimate space which gives the feel of an exclusive party that you might get at a festival or a showcase at SXSW.

“We have a brilliant outdoor stage, bar and seating areas, and it’s a great place to chill out for an afternoon or evening, enjoying drinks, street food and a good dance!”

She added: “Ibiza in Symphony didn’t just launch The Parade Ground last year, the show was one of our highlights of the year – something completely different and partygoers just loved the music, the colours and the vibe.

“Our audience will feel like they’ve been transported to Ibiza for a Sunday afternoon party of great music, dancing, and food. It’s more than just a show; it’s a celebration of the spirit of the island and its global legacy of music.

“The show received rave reviews from partygoers last year and whether you’re a seasoned party or festival goer, or you’re looking for an unforgettable Sunday afternoon of entertainment, Ibiza in Symphony is the perfect choice.”

Next up in The Fire Station’s Summer Party season will be Transatlantic Rumours, a massively popular Fleetwood Mac tribute act. Supported by DJ Tom Caulker for their show on Saturday, August 10, the band returns to the venue after two sell-out shows last December.

These Fire Station favourites will perform Fleetwood Mac’s epic album Rumours, lovingly created along with other classics from the band’s amazing back catalogue.

Tamsin said: “Our Transatlantic Rumours Christmas show for this year is already more than 50 per cent sold and we’ve managed to get the Transatlantic Ensemble of incredible musicians to stop off for this extra special summer party date as they make their way up to the Edinburgh Fringe.

“This amazing collective of session musicians and superb vocalists return for a fantastic summer’s evening show, recreating one of the greatest albums of all time.”

Two weeks after Transatlantic Rumours rock The Parade Ground, Trevor Nelson’s Soul Nation’s show will arrive at the venue (Saturday, August 24 from 4pm to 11pm).

Trevor is a household name across the UK, an award-winning DJ and champion for RnB music worldwide.

As a radio broadcaster he currently spans two of the BBC’s most popular music networks. For BBC Radio 2 Trevor Nelson’s Rhythm Nation is live four nights a week, Monday to Thursday (10pm- Midnight) and for BBC Radio 1Xtra Trevor Goes Old Skool airs every Sunday (11am-1pm).

Trevor has won numerous honours including four MOBOS and an MBE for his work with the millennium volunteers. In 2010 he was awarded a special gold lifetime achievement award for his services to broadcasting at the Sony Radio Academy Awards.

He has released 12 successful compilation albums over the last 20 years, the most recent being Trevor Nelson Soul Selection and Trevor Nelson Slow Jams.

He continues to headline live music events across the UK under his brand Soul Nation, and partygoers can expect a proper, old school RnB party on August 24, with Trevor playing tunes from Luther Van Dross, Usher, Beyonce and so much more in between.

Tamsin added: “Partygoers should be ready for an unforgettable show with an iconic name in RnB at the helm. Trevor will be spinning all the old school RnB tunes you know and love from the 80s, 90s and 00s and the show will be a highlight of our summer here at The Fire Station.”

Tickets are on sale soon for all three summer parties – and more parties at The Parade Ground are expected to be announced over the coming weeks.

For more information, or to book tickets, on sale at 10am on Friday (April 19,) go to www.thefirestation.org.uk