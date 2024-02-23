Do you understand how your energy is measured?

With recent hikes in energy prices, and government help for businesses soon coming to an end, a North East energy litigation specialist is urging businesses to ensure they fully understand how they are being charged for their energy.

Specialist law firm, Energy Solicitors, is offering valuable advice to help business owners understand how their energy usage is measured and therefore how it is charged.

How is energy usage measured?

Whilst it is easy to simply take our energy bills at face value, doing so comes with the risk that we don’t fully acknowledge and understand whether we are actually being charged correctly.

Small time-poor business owners are particularly at risk, where a lack of shopping around coupled with restrictive contracts results in energy suppliers often being given free reign and left unchallenged.

It is extremely important for business owners to understand their energy contracts and how they are being charged for their energy usage, particularly with the increasing difficulties of switching supplier, and the accompanying termination fees.

Units of energy are measured as kWh, or kilowatt-hours, and are typically used to measure how much energy a business consumes over a length of time.

A kWh is the standard unit used by energy suppliers to calculate your gas and electricity bills – combined with the added daily standing charge which covers the costs of supplying energy.

There is no standard price for energy per kWh in the UK, which means costs could vary significantly from supplier to supplier – Energy Solicitors is urging businesses to hold their suppliers to account and continue to challenge any aspect of their energy contract that does not sit right with them.

Are you being overcharged on your gas and electricity bills?

Experts at Energy Solicitors are highlighting the need for businesses to question the way in which their energy bills are charged, especially whilst trying to navigate around a volatile market with uncapped rates.

The energy litigation specialists believe the market is fragmented and due to a lack of regulation over many years, many businesses have fallen victim to overcharging and incurring substantial losses.

Senior Partner, Victoria Myers, said: “If your energy bill has skyrocketed recently, or if you believe the information that the energy supplier holds for your usage is incorrect than you may have been overcharged on your energy.

“At Energy Solicitors, we can review your statement free of charge to establish whether you have been overcharged, and our in-house legal experts can issue court action, if needed, against your supplier to stop them taking future incorrect payments.”

