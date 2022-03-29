Dominion Festival is a brand new 3-day festival showcasing metal, heavy metal and hard rock bands, set in the stunning surroundings of Ushaw Historic House, Chapels and Gardens. This 5000-capacity festival takes place from Friday 29th to Sunday 31st July and is delivered by a team of highly experienced, local festival promoters from the North-East.

With 42 bands set over two stages including exclusive headliners Cradle of Filth and Blind Guardian, Dominion is THE place for metal and rock fans to gather to see the best live music of the genre. Dominion Festival is putting its marker down as the premier metal festival for the North of England.