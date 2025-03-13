Dormor Machine & Engineering makes largest investment in company’s history to boost capacity and precision

Middlesbrough-based Dormor Machine & Engineering has made a significant investment in new technology, marking the largest single investment in the company’s 46-year history.

One of the area’s leading precision engineering firms based in Middlesbrough, which provides sub-contract services for a wide range of industries, has acquired an advanced HNK Horizontal Boring Machine to increase capacity and enhance its capabilities.

The new machine has officially begun producing its first components for the nuclear industry.

This investment represents a major step forward for Dormor, allowing them to take on larger and more complex projects while maintaining the high precision and quality standards they are known for.

Helen Cameron-Clarke, Managing Director of Dormor, said: “This is the largest investment in a single machine since the company was formed in 1979.

“The HNK Horizontal Boring Machine is a high precision machine that increases our capabilities to machine large components to a very high standard to serve various sectors and industries.”

The benefits of the new machine include multi-operational capabilities, increased efficiency, productivity and high-tech tooling.

The machine features a 90-pocket tool carousel, Renishaw probing for accurate component setting and aids final inspection, plus a contouring head attachment for precision profiling.

Helen said: “We now have the biggest machining envelope we have ever had. This machine has just been commissioned. The initial training has been completed, so only just gone into production after being installed over Christmas.”

The HNK Horizontal Boring Machine has already been utilised to produce pump casings and hinges for the nuclear industry. It has also opened doors to new clients and projects that were previously beyond their capabilities.

Dormor’s commitment to innovation and investment is rooted in the company’s proud Teesside roots. Founded in 1979 on an old British Steel site, the company has continuously embraced new technologies to improve its services at the HQ on Dormor Way.

Helen said: “My late father, Clive Wood MBE, took over the business in 1979 and retro-fitted machines to computer operated machinery from that day onwards.

“He embraced new technology and moved the business forward. Over the last 25 years we have taken that on and invested even further to where we are today and we want to keep going.”

Such progress has fuelled Dormor’s growth and success.

The company experienced a period of significant expansion due to manufacturing roller assemblies for cable laying ships used in the offshore wind industry. That led to doubling the size of the factory in 2012 and further expansions in 2016.

Dormor has a highly skilled team of 34 employees, many of whom began as apprentices trained through local providers like Middlesbrough College.

In addition to investing in technology and its workforce, Dormor is actively working towards Net Zero and reducing its carbon footprint.

Helen said: “We are a sustainable manufacturer. We have reduced our electrical consumption through investing in new machinery and solar PV, across the whole of the factory roof.

“There is new lighting in the factory as well, so all of that has reduced our electricity consumption by 23.4 per cent. It is important for us to have a positive impact. We will continuously review that on the Net Zero journey we are on.”

