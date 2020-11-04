A teenager who has scooped a duo of go-karting championships has his heart set on forging a career in racing. Jude Cole, a Year 9 student at Richmond School and Sixth Form College, is a relative newcomer to go-karting, yet has proven to be a natural behind the wheel and, in only two years, has risen up the ranks to become the name to watch out for on the track.

Jude took first place in two North East regional championships, in the 12-17-year-old category at Teesside Autodrome, followed by The Cumbrian Kart Club event at the Rowrah track in Cockermouth. This is an outstanding achievement in his first year of competitions, where he is racing against some children who have been competing since they were six-years old.

During the early weeks of lockdown, with the racing calendar on hold, Jude and his Dad, Chris, spent time prepping and servicing his go-kart, before starting racing again at the end of May, taking part in test days at Teesside Autodrome. Sponsored by CC Automotive Ltd, Jude is a proud Yorkshire man, and is delighted to be racing in his new custom-made overalls which are emblazoned with the Yorkshire rose. He drives a 2018 Mad Croc kart which features an Italian chassis and, depending on the circuit, is capable of speeds of between 60 and 90mph.

Jude said: “Karting is in my blood. My Dad used to race rally cars and he has been my inspiration. From the sound of the engine to sitting in the cars, it gave me such a ‘wow’ factor that has been with me from an early age. I have such a hunger for racing and it is my dream, as I get older, to go into rally driving and perhaps make it my career.”

Jude is also inspired by Max Coates, a semi-professional racing car driver and alumnus of Richmond School and Sixth Form College. Max started karting at the age of 8 and has risen through the ranks, becoming the Renault UK Clio Cup graduate champion in 2016. Jude enjoys going to friendly fun endurance races at Teesside karting, organised by Max.

Adam Boulton-Lear, Jude’s tutor, said: “This is absolutely brilliant news! Jude loves karting. He is always showing me pictures and talking to me about his karting. It is great to see him doing well.”

Jude concluded: “I am really passionate about racing but it’s more than just sitting behind the wheel and being the best you can be, it’s about having the opportunity to make new friends with people who have the same interest and love of karting.”