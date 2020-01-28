Management and staff of Merchants Builder JT Dove Ltd are celebrating after hitting a target they set themselves just 18 months ago.

Set to coincide with the company’s 150th anniversary, 300 JT Dove colleagues have fundraised through a variety of means to raise £100,000 for a local charity that makes life better for children and young people who are born with or who develop heart conditions by providing lifelong support to them and their families.

MD of JT Dove, Steve Robinson, has proudly presented the cheque for the full amount of £100,000 to Charlotte Campbell, the fundraising director of CHUF.

To raise the impressive amount, over 400 different fundraising events took place including tuck shops, cake stalls, walks, runs, boxing matches and golf days. A large gala event was also held that was attended by suppliers and customers.

CHUF supports cardio wards across the region with its focus on The Freeman Hospital in Newcastle. This ward is one of only two in the UK that children and young people in need can receive heart transplants at, and the amazing team there carry out and provide after care for over 300 lifesaving operations a year.

Steve Robinson, who oversees the JT Dove operation from its HQ in Newcastle to the nineteen branches across Cumbria and the North East, said:

“I am very proud of my Dove colleagues in delivering this fantastic figure for CHUF. The challenge was grasped head on and our teams had a great deal of fun and a good feeling of achievement while raising funds. In many cases we were able to share these ‘feel good factors’ with many of our customers and suppliers. Thank you to everyone who shared in our experience!”

Charlotte Campbell concluded:

“Without support from organisations like JT Dove, we could not achieve what we do each year in supporting the wards that look after very poorly children and young people. A huge thank you to everyone who put in effort and raised their own contribution towards this outstanding donation!”