Dr Tom Mortimer has joined the National Association of Licensed Paralegals as Academic Director. The role will see Tom leading on various educational initiatives including co-ordinating the review and development of Level 3 to Level 7 curriculum ensuring this aligns with external awards and qualifications.

Dr Mortimer was Director of Law at Canterbury Christ Church University and prior to that was Head of Law at the University of Bedfordshire and Anglia Ruskin University Law School.

Tom has an extensive range of high-quality peer reviewed research publications in the areas of commercial and corporate law, governance and legal education. Tom has also acted as an External Advisor to universities submitting to the Research Excellence Framework which assesses the quality of research in UK Higher Education Institutions.

Tom has been awarded ‘Lecturer of the Year’ on three consecutive occasions by his university students; received numerous ‘Golden Apple’ Awards for ‘outstanding teaching and commitment to the student experience’ and been nominated as Lecturer of the Year with a large publishing company for his work with international students.

“Having served for many years on the Governing Board of NALP, I am very pleased to be joining the organisation as Academic Director. Overseeing a full review and on-going development of NALP’s Level 3 to Level 7 paralegal qualifications will be an exciting challenge. Students deserve the best quality learning materials and curriculum, and NALP has always made this part of its mission, and I intend to do the same.” said Tom.

“NALP’s courses offer the only Ofqual regulated paralegal qualifications in England and Wales, so ensuring that we maintain our existing high standards and offer students the learning they need has always been a priority for us. Bringing Tom on board to oversee the review and development of our courses will ensure we maintain these high standards. I am confident his wealth of knowledge and experience will bring many benefits to our students.” said Amanda Hamilton, CEO of NALP.

ABOUT NALP

The National Association of Licensed Paralegals (NALP) is a non-profit membership body and the only paralegal body that is recognised as an awarding organisation by Ofqual (the regulator of qualifications in England). Through its Centres around the country, accredited and recognised professional paralegal qualifications are offered for those looking for a career as a paralegal professional.

