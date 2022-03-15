Covid-19 taking over, the world shut down. People were no longer allowed to mingle with each other. Strict stay-at-home, along with work-from-home laws were made mandatory. Without social interactions, people start experiencing stress and anxiety being stuck at home, which leads to the use of excessive alcohol to cope with. The pandemic leads to a 41% increase in alcohol consumption, especially by women.

Compared to last year, the general intake of alcohol ingestion amplified by 14% amongst adults over 30 years of age, with women increasing their drinking consumption by 17%. Alcohol upsurge amongst women and young adults accentuate the necessity for behavioural health workers, primary care providers, and family to keep an eye on the dangers of amplified alcohol usage and binge drinking through the pandemic. The World Health Organization cautioned about the risks of alcohol consumption during the pandemic may aggravate risk-taking behaviours and health concerns.

According to a report, in comparison to men, women testified to having a greater frequency of pandemic-related inefficiency, slumber, frame of mind, health-linked doubts, and obstructions with not being allowed to do entertaining activities.

Women who have children below 18 years are more prone to clinically substantial anxiety when compared to males with kids under 18 years. Women have the likelihood of having to bear the weight of domestic responsibilities, child-rearing, and caregiving, than men. Stay-at-home commands to halt the spread of COVID-19 led to reduced day-care support and the extra load of distance education.

Women are the centre of attention when they’re home, from being constantly wanted by family members to do things, including managing working-from-home takes a toll on mental health. Trying to take care of your children, juggle deadlines, and supervise the home at the same time is hard work.

When there is no getting home from work because you’re always home can lead to anxiety and tension. You might find yourself reaching for that extra bottle of wine to take the edge off. Before you know it, you end up drinking excessively and developing an alcohol problem. Being continuously in one place is not good for anyone. Humans are not built for indoor isolation.

Observe Your Patterns

According to WebMD, people drink in isolation more than they do in social interactions. Often women usually drink for adverse intentions, such as, to avoid stress, anxiety, or survive with toxic marriages, instead of optimistic motives, like mingling with their friends. Hiding in the washroom to have a drink is a cause for concern. Observing your patterns helps prove yourself with help.

Detox Yourself Before It’s Too Late

Detoxing from alcohol at home can be safe. You don’t have to get yourself admitted to rehab and have the risk of getting Covid-19.

Observe your consumption conduct for the sake of your physical and mental health. Take note of family history with excessive drinking problems and use medications prescribed for aid.

Abide by the current instructions of NIAAA (the National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism) for alcohol ingesting: not over one normal drink every day, and not more than seven in a week for females (a normal drink contains 12 ounces of bee, 1.5 ounces of spirits, and 5 ounces of wine)

Pursue professional assistance from your health care worker around safe habits and reduction of alcohol intake.

Participate in online concerts and social interactions so you don’t feel lonely and need alcohol.

Solutions To Quitting Alcohol

Many solutions are available to make use of to quit alcohol. Here are some things you can do to ensure limited alcohol consumption.

– Journal

Create a list of reasons why you need to quit drinking. It can be anything from better sleeping to improving relationships to feeling healthy. Anything that motivates you to stop drinking can go in the journal. Make sure to look at it every day to remind yourself why you’re going through this journey.

– Set Limits

If you find it difficult to stop drinking completely, you can start with limiting your drinks. Sticking to one drink a day can help kick start your road to being sober.

– Keep Yourself Busy

Take a walk, play sports, go out to eat, or catch a movie. When you’re at home, pick up a new hobby or revisit an old one. Painting, board games, playing a musical instrument, woodworking —these and other activities are great alternatives to drinking.

– Seek Support

Deciding to stop drinking is not an easy task. Surround yourself with family and friends who hype your clean journey. Consult a therapist or doctor to help you professionally.

– Guard Yourself Against Temptation

If you think doing a certain activity will lead you towards alcohol, avoid it. Ensure that what you do isn’t the cause of your consumption.

Summary

The pandemic took a toll on everyone’s health, especially women. They were tasked with managing everything on their own. Remember:

#1 Observe your patterns and be mindful of your consumption.

#2 Don’t allow others to pressure you into drinking more than you normally would.

#3 Detoxing is essential for your recovery.

#4 Seek professional help before it’s too late.