Amsterdam, The Netherlands June 1st, 2021 – Driver Bubble™ and Addison Lee introduce new safety screens for its fleet of Mercedes E-class vehicles, adding to the safety screens across its entire standard Multi-Purpose Vehicle fleet. With the UK economy starting to open up again, safety and hygiene are as important as ever. This partnership with Driver Bubble provides even more of Addison Lee’s drivers and passengers with the reassurance they need when travelling.

Speaking about this partnership Patrick Gallagher, Chief Operations Officer, Addison Lee commented, ‘Addison Lee is delighted to partner with Driver Bubble to offer passengers safe transport options as the country eases out of lockdown. Throughout the last year, the health and safety of our passengers and drivers have been our number one priority.

As part of our Safer Journey Initiative, we were the first Private Hire Vehicle company to install TfL approved safety screens across our entire standard fleet. The addition of the Driver Bubble safety screens within our E-Class fleet furthers our reputation for safety and hygiene and keeps us ahead of the competition.’

Thomas Kruyne, Director of Driver Bubble™, said, “Since the beginning of the pandemic, the team at Driver Bubble™ are consistently addressing critical challenges faced by the transportation, taxi, and private hire industries. We aim to ensure safety and provide peace of mind to hundreds and thousands of transportation businesses and their passengers alike. We are thrilled about this partnership with Addison Lee as it supports the continuous effort made by the industry to address challenges due to the COVID-19. Above all else, it helps keep people connected and safe, and places passengers at the heart of every journey.”

The Driver Bubble Shield is approved by Transport for London and has been subjected to impact, light fire and chemical resistance tests, as well as airbag deployment tests, to meet the legislative and automotive standards. Crafted for Mercedes E-Class W213 (2017-2021) models, their safety screen is easy to maintain, effortless to install, and economical. It has optical transparency, allowing the driver and passengers to communicate without feeling isolated.



The screens are now being installed across Addison Lee’s Mercedes E-class vehicles, demonstrating their continued effort in prioritising their drivers and passengers’ health.

About Addison Lee

Addison Lee is London’s largest premium managed car and courier service, carrying nearly 7 million passengers and over 2 million deliveries across the capital every year in its 4000 strong fleet, none more than 3 years old and their courier service is the largest and most reliable in London.

Safety and hygiene are at the core of Addison Lee’s service, which is used by 80% of the FTSE100 and their Safer Journey Initiative is designed to ensure the safety of both drivers and passengers. Drivers are rated on their approach to cleanliness by customers and a network of mobile quality assessors ensuring standards are adhered to. The first UK ground transport business to launch a booking app, Addison Lee offers 24/7, 365 days a year customer service through app, web and phone.

A consortium led by Liam Griffin (CEO) and Cheyne Capital’s Strategic Value Credit business completed a buy-out of the company in March 2020

About Driver Bubble™

As the COVID-19 pandemic was unfolding, the transportation industry faced unprecedented challenges globally, and Driver Bubble™ was born. The company builds and distributes protective screens for the global taxi, rideshare and transportation industry. The Driver Bubble™ partition screen is a simple, intuitive screen that fits most vehicles and helps shield passengers and drivers alike. Several companies in the rideshare and taxi industry have installed vehicle partition screens to help continue providing their services throughout the pandemic.

