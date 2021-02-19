Driver Bubble™, the global market leader in vehicle partition screens, today announced the Europe-wide launch of 20test™: a simple & affordable, CE certified, rapid antigen home test kit that provides peace of mind.

20test™ provides 96.9% accurate test results within 15 minutes. It is one of the quickest, most affordable and most reliable rapid antigen tests for COVID-19. This rapid antigen test correctly identifies 92.0% of people with COVID-19 and 99.26% without COVID-19.

It is the same CE-marked test used by the Austrian government to test millions of schoolchildren across the country. The kit contains a testing card, a sterile disposable swab, a sample treatment solution and a simple, self-explanatory guide. 20test™ is offering free shipping on orders above five kits directly on their online store. Pricing starts from €4.95 for larger orders.

“At Driver Bubble, we are continuously working towards making the world a healthier and safer place. Since April 2020, we have been helping to protect hundreds of thousands of lives across the globe and provide peace of mind to thousands of transportation businesses and their passengers” said co-founder of Driver Bubble™, Steven Blom. “We believe that each individual plays a vital role to help slow down the spread of the virus, and with the launch of 20test™ we aim to make testing for COVID-19 easier, affordable and more accessible to everyone”, he added.

Unlike many COVID-19 tests, this rapid antigen test is painless. There is no need to insert the swab too deep into the nasal cavity. This can increase the likelihood of people testing more regularly.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the team behind Driver Bubble™, and now 20test™, has been the front-runner in addressing the key industry challenges, continually helping to protect people in the transport industry and community. The team founded Driver Bubble™ last year, to address the challenges faced by the transportation industry due to the COVID-19 crisis.

Thomas Kruyne, Global Director of Driver Bubble™ adds: “We are so pleased to see the impact that we have been making across the transportation industry with our vehicle partition screens, and we believe that 20test can further help the industry and its community to get through this economic and health crisis.”

In the past days, 20test™ has been rolling out rapid antigen test kits in multiple markets and industries across Europe. Businesses in the transportation, film production and health care industries have been and will continue to be able to test their employees quickly, affordably and effectively.



About Driver Bubble™

As the COVID-19 pandemic was unfolding, the transportation industry was facing unprecedented challenges globally and Driver Bubble™ was born. The company builds and distributes protective screens for the global taxi, rideshare and transportation industry. The Driver Bubble™ partition screen is a simple, intuitive screen that fits into most vehicles and helps shield passengers and drivers alike. Companies like Enterprise, Bolt, and Falck Ambulances have installed the vehicle partition screens to help continue providing their services throughout the pandemic.

About 20test™

20test™ is a simple & most affordable, CE certified, rapid antigen home test kit made accessible to everyone. Based in Amsterdam, 20test™ provides 96.9% accurate test results within 15 minutes. It is one of the quickest, most affordable and most reliable COVID-19 rapid antigen home test kits.